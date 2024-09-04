Women’s recent success in sports is no coincidence

2024 is shaping up to be the year of women in sports. From gymnastics, basketball and every other sport in between, there is no sign of women slowing down.

This year alone has proven that the idea of nobody watching women’s sports is simply untrue and outdated.

According to a 2021 Samford University report, the dismissal of women’s athletics can be accredited to three factors: lack of entertainment, fans not connecting with the sport and inadequate media presence. While these issues are ingrained in the industry, it’s clear from recent coverage that it is bound to change.

There are a few important factors in hooking audiences. First is skill, which there is abundant in women’s sports.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, not only were there an equal number of men and women competing for the first time in history, but Team USA’s women athletes brought home 67 of the 126 medals the country won. 40 of Team USA’s medals were gold, 26 of which were achieved by women.

That’s more than half of both gold and overall medals won by USA female athletes, which goes to show the sheer amount of skill they hold.

Beyond athleticism, there’s a certain grit among women that pushes them even further. They are eager to keep the momentum running and are proving to viewers, just as much as other competitors, how capable they are. Their drive to push themselves keeps fans engaged.

Entertainment is also developed through storytelling. While it’s important to remember that athletes are real people, fans become invested when they have a story to follow.

Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark’s rivalry, for example, brought millions of eyes to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship. Their on-court clashes were even more compelling when the two could back up their bold attitudes with skill.

Audiences also have a tendency to connect most with sports they formerly or currently participate in, though this familiarity is not a necessity. Direct participation is not the only way to learn the rules or build genuine enthusiasm, as seen with the millions of women who follow men’s sports broadcasts.

Beyond participation, authenticity is the best way to increase connections and viewership. This has been the strong suit for rising athletes, one being Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson has built a strong fan base with her style, donning intricate nails and various hairstyles on the track. Along with undeniable skill and eye-catching fashion, her setbacks and transparency have expanded her popularity. After losing her mother and being banned from the 2021 Olympics, the track star earned a gold and bronze medal in Paris.

There is truth to broadcasters not covering women’s sports as regularly as men. One glance at ESPN’s schedule proves they prioritize showing and discussing men’s content. The same can be said for many sports radio shows and publications.

Casual viewership has significantly helped leagues expand their reach. Many bars and restaurants display men’s sports on television year-round, and the Super Bowl has even become an unofficial national holiday. If women’s sports were as widely broadcasted, it would easily draw in more fans.

With the current momentum, there is no doubt that investments by major media companies will return. In the past two years, various women’s sports events have drawn in the biggest in-person and streaming crowds yet. By the end of 2024, the industry is expected to yield a revenue of over $1 billion.

Where traditional media coverage is inefficient, social media fills the gap. Engaging with sports and finding communities is easier online, and a strong online presence increases sponsorships and other marketing opportunities. In doing so, players show off their individuality and major brands see the demand for them.

Women in professional sports are here to stay. They have always been talented, and emerging athletes are only building on the legacies formed before them. With their authenticity, uniqueness and skill, it is no surprise that the general public is increasingly interested in what these ladies can do.

It is in the sports industry’s best interest to invest in women’s athletics, and in the meantime players are rightfully demanding respect and creating visibility for themselves.

From a financial and cultural standpoint, there is a wealth of potential yet to be unlocked. Today’s athletes are just getting started transforming sports culture.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]