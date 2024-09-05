Houston soccer wins three straight, first hat trick since 2016

Senior midfielder Juliet Moore completed the hat trick, the first for Houston soccer since 2016 and the eighth in program history in the Cougar’s win over Texas State on Sept. 1 in San Marcos.

The game was still a tough matchup for Houston and started with a stalemate with both teams playing great defense. Then, on a fast break, sophomore midfielder Aryanna Jimison made a pass to split the defenders. Moore faked to get the Bobcats goalie out of the net, which set up an easy score to get the Cougars on the board in the first thirty-first minutes of play.

A short time later, the Cougars could set up downfield, where Moore had a great tap-in to give her the second goal of the night. The Cougars went into the half with a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats came out hot in the second half with help from a free kick from sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza. Meza had a header to get it right past the Cougars goalie in the fifty-first minute of play.

The Bobcats got the ball on their side again taking on two defenders. Junior forward Mady Soumare had beautiful dribbling to get the equalizer 2-2.

Freshman defender Kayla Smith found Moore for her first career assist and allowed Houston to take the lead in the 60th minute.

The Cougars have won the last three straight contests and are now 3-2-1. They will face UCF on Sept. 12 at 6:00 pm.

