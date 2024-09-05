Tips on managing online, hybrid classes

For a lot of incoming freshmen, it might be their first time taking courses online.

Many first-year students need help adapting to this new system, as it is important to find balance, learn time management and create a schedule to succeed.

Here are a few tips students can follow to be effective and efficient while taking these classes.

Creating a schedule

Creating a routine to follow that keeps up with classes, homework and extracurriculars is vital. It will help students stay up to date with deadlines.

With different color tasks and reminders, Google Calendar allows students to arrange their assignments and schedule in a manner that works for them.

“Although I know it only gets harder from here, I’m glad I was able to set up my schedule in a way that is lenient towards my academics at my own pace,” said economics freshman Diane Castillo.

Creating a Google Calendar and putting all the due dates on it helps a lot. Students can keep checking it and reminding themselves to get it out of their way, said biology freshman Riley Miller.

Get rid of distractions

Engaging in school work outside of classroom can open doors to a lot of opportunities but also to distractions if not managed properly. Therefore, social media, television and phones can be distracting to some.

Having a proactive mindset when dealing with distractions can help students stay focused. Finding a place to study that has minimal distractions can be useful while studying to be more efficient.

“Doom scrolling is a thing and at the end of the day, work needs to get done,” Castillo said.

Take advantage of office hours

Many online and hybrid classes include office hours. Some Professors even offer via zoom. Extra help can make the difference between failing and passing a class or even in an entire letter grade.

Taking online classes does not necessarily mean that everything has to be done independently. Finding that balance between online and in person help can be of great use.

“Although we have our own time, we still can meet up for questions and discussions about the material,” Miller said.

Communication with your professors can show commitment and dedication and make Coogs feel more confident in their class performance as well.

Connect with peers

Connecting with students on group chats is a go-to step many students make to connect with their classmates. Setting up study groups around campus or even via Zoom can be beneficial to understanding the class and coursework.

It can provide a more engaging and fun learning experience and help build connections. It can also help students feel more comfortable about their study habits.

“I decided to attend one study group at the beginning of the fall semester my freshmen year and it really helped me manage the class,” said accounting sophomore Sarina Patel.

Adapting does not happen overnight, but with the right strategies, students can find themselves thriving in their online and hybrid classes.

