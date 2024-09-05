UH featured on ‘The College Tour’

The Amazon Prime series “The College Tour” has released a new episode featuring college life at UH.

The show is an informative series that allows students to show off their campus and talk about college life and what the college has to offer.

Filming for the show took place in April where students gave an inside scoop from campus traditions to the hands-on experience opportunities. Coogs were eager to share their UH pride as well.

The show aims to demonstrate different parts of campus and around it. Students were picked based on what they spoke about in their auditions and what producers believed should be highlighted about the University.

Omar Castanon

Strategic communications senior Omar Castanon was selected for the series after submitting a video showcasing his experience at UH.

“In my head, I never really thought that I was going to get picked,” Castanon said. “But I just thought it would be nice to showcase my experience here at UH and inspire other students about higher education.”

Students focused on topics such as the athletics department, Houston life, student life and internship opportunities.

The University was featured in the show because it is a rapidly growing institution that is being recognized on a higher level, especially the athletic department and undergraduate research, said Castanon.

He also mentioned how universities like the University of Texas had done the same thing and it turned out to be good for them.

“It was a good opportunity for us to show other students, not just commuter students, but students all over the country how great UH is,” Castanon said.

As a first-generation college student, Castanon expresses gratitude to UH staff for helping him through the tricky situations that come across during his college experience.

“The University welcomed me with open arms instantly making me feel at home,” Omar said in his segment. “I wanted to give back the same support I received, leading me to become a student orientation leader.”

Coogs filmed at different campus locations that not only represented them but also highlighted locations nearby such as downtown to unveil different activities and sights students can experience near UH.

Some went out into the Houston community, while other students showcased their fraternities and filmed at Greek houses. Castanon decided to film in the Center for Student Empowerment.

He focused on the CSE to highlight the resources offered not only to help students academically but also to support their well-being.

“CSE has brought me a community, to know that there was a whole department rooting for my success and being there behind the scenes and pushing me to do better meant the world to me,” Castanon said. “They have always connected me with internships and scholarships, I know I can count on them for help.”

Sydney Commerford

Journalism senior Sydney Commerford heard of the opportunity to appear on the show through a former alumn and was called back for a second audition.

Commerford initially shared with producers the work that she had done through internship opportunities that were offered on campus.

“I was required to send in a video introducing myself but I didn’t read it so I sent in a video of my work,” Commerford said. “I had to resubmit an introduction video but they were pretty impressed and that’s how I got to be on the show.”

She chose to film at the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication to highlight the hands-on experience outside the classroom.

Commerford believes that UH has given her a higher chance of success in the journalism industry. She was able to develop communication skills, build a strong work ethic and make connections.

“During my time as a communications intern for the athletics department, I’ve gained experience with creating social media content for the UH basketball, track and baseball teams,” Commerford shared on the show. “I’ve learned how to take and edit videos to engage the audience.”

She also chose to film outside the student center as it was a popular spot for students and believed it to be the center of the school.

UH is number five in the country for its experiential learning options such as learning abroad, undergraduate research and internships for every major.

Commerford expressed how important it is to be involved in student activities due to the opportunities and experience students will receive that will help them develop the skills needed in their careers.

“UH has a lot of great opportunities for students,” Commerford said. “Even if it’s just an event or something on campus that spikes your interest you should go, you’ll never know who’s going to be there or what opportunity could fall in line that will benefit you.”

The college tour is available to stream both on Amazon Prime and the UH YouTube account as well.

