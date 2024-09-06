UH ranks No. 46 on Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges

UH has ascended 22 spots to rank No. 46 among public universities on the latest Forbes list of America’s Top Colleges for 2025.

This jump made UH enter in to the top 50 universities among the 500 institutions mentioned in the list.

“Among all colleges and universities, UH rose 37 spots to land at No. 115, and Forbes ranks UH in the top 100 for research-focused universities, landing at No. 85,” said an article by UH Newsroom.

Key metrics like the best educational system, financial and career outcomes determine the position for each university.

These range from schools that produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.

Alumni salary institutes for 20%, student debt, graduation rate, return on investment and Forbes’ American Leaders list 15% each and retention rate and academic success each holds 10% value. Athletics is not a considered factor.

“This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire campus community — especially our students,” said Associate Vice President for media relations Shawn Lindsey. “The honor not only validates the momentum we’ve gained but also showcases our ability to support students from all economic backgrounds, helping them achieve their career goals.”

UH’s six-year graduation rate has risen 18% since 2013 and is at 65% overall, according to the article.

The University climbed to No.70 in the U.S. New and World Report list of 2024 Top Public Universities as well.

“We’ve improved our student success metrics by enhancing our support systems,” Lindsey said. “Through many efforts across the University, we’ve been able to help our students clear the barriers that, at one time, were holding more students back from graduating.”

UH had a long-term vision and mission to land in the top 50 public university list and will continue to build a positive reputation.

“It is gratifying to reach that mark in Forbes, and we still have much work to do to be ranked among the top 50 public universities in the U.S. News and World Report,” Lindsey said.

