Week two preview: Cougars face No.15 Oklahoma, attempting to avoid 0-2 start

Call it first-game jitters, questionable play calling or a team still finding its rhythm–whatever the reason, the first game is now in the books.

As week two of college football arrives, the Cougars are looking to put last week’s blowout loss in the rearview as they hit the road to face No. 15 Oklahoma.

Despite a less-than-ideal outcome in their season opener, there’s no doubt that Houston’s locker room is brimming with anticipation ahead of their biggest test during the Big 12 era thus far.

With something to prove to the sports world, Saturday’s matchup in Norman, Oklahoma will draw plenty of attention.

Cougars aim to avoid a 0-2 start on the season

Houston is face-to-face with a crucial early-season showdown as they face a dominant Oklahoma squad, directly after a disappointing 27-7 loss in the season opener.

Houston is determined to avoid falling 0-2 this weekend, a position they have not found themselves in since the 2012 season, which ended with a 5-7 record.

Houston has something to prove

This game is an opportunity for Houston to carve an identity in the Big 12. Following an offseason full of changes, such as welcoming 63 new players and new head coach Willie Fritz, a losing record is the last thing on Houston’s Bingo card.

With the 2024-25 season being their second year in the Big 12, Houston wants to prove they belong amongst college football’s elite.

Putting seven points on the board simply won’t cut it in big-time games, as the Cougars aim to show they are real competitors, not just a team forever finding its footing.

How will the Cougars fare in Oklahoma’s harsh road environment?

The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium seats 80,126 fans, making it the largest venue the Cougars have competed in during their Big 12 run. Houston will have to adjust accordingly.

They have two options: block out the crowd noise and focus on the game, or embrace the challenge and use the hostile atmosphere as motivation to steal a win on the road. Both approaches require mental toughness and discipline.

Pair the rowdy crowd with an unforgiving defense, which forced six turnovers against Temple in week one, proves a challenge that would give even the most formidable teams a run for their money.

What should fans expect?

Cougar fans should expect an energetic, hard-fought game from the Cougars. Fritz won his last 10 road matchups with Tulane, and the Cougars are seven of their last nine road openers.

Big-time moments are nothing new for Houston’s leader and with the first game out of the way, execution and consistency will now be the points of emphasis to clean up any mistakes from last week’s disastrous meeting.

The Cougars’ only touchdown last week came from junior wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV, making him a likely target again in this matchup.

Senior quarterback Donovan Smith had two turnovers and has to show his worth in week two. With the help of a few coaching adjustments, Houston’s air attack could very well be a scary sight for opponents.

However, fans should not be surprised if Houston leans heavily on the ground game to get going and minimize the risk of costly turnovers in such a brutal environment where every mistake will be even more costly.

The Sooners’ defense forced and recovered four fumbles last week so ball security will prove critical.

Houston must be purposeful and calculated in every play while avoiding overthinking and playing with hesitation.

The Sooners will be a test, but this is exactly the kind of pressure Houston wants to embrace if they plan to solidify their name at the top of the Big 12.

A win against Oklahoma, who currently sits atop the SEC, wouldn’t just save the Cougars from an 0-2 rut, it would boost morale, change the narrative around the team and set the tone for a new era in Houston.

UH kicks off on Sept. 7 at 6:45 p.m.

