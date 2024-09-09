Students’ in a bad ‘Mood’ – Moody, Cougar Woods reduced hours to blame

The University’s Dining Services announced earlier this year that it would adjust the hours of both Moody Dining Commons and Cougar Woods Dining Commons.

The changes have sparked frustration among students, who cite issues of overcrowding and limited food availability.

Frustration over Moody’s reduced hours

Students are especially upset that Moody Dining Commons, which used to be open 24/7, no longer offers round-the-clock service.

This shift has resulted in overcrowding at Cougar Woods, which is now the only 24/7 dining option on campus.

“You could find me at Moody all the time,” said English junior Ben Authur. “I stayed in a dorm there my first year. Moody wasn’t just for eating, I also studied there.”

Authur also noted that Cougar Woods seems unequipped to handle the increased traffic.

Marketing sophomore Alisha Karriem expressed frustration over the lack of 24/7 food availability, especially on weekends.

“It’s frustrating that there isn’t food available 24/7,” Karriem said. “For students like me who don’t go home on weekends or don’t have a stable job, there needs to be some food available.”

University response and expanded dining options

While some students suspected cost-saving measures influenced the decision, assistant director of media relations for UH Bryan Luhn, denied this.

“The decision was not driven by cost-saving measures,” Luhn said. “We’ve expanded dining hours and options this year, offering more availability and service than ever before.”

Luhn explained that switching 24/7 service to Cougar Woods helps preserve the older Moody Dining Commons, as UH prepares for the construction of a new dining facility, which is expected to open in fall 2027.

“There has been no reduction in dining hours for either facility,” Luhn added, noting that Moody’s current hours are the same as Cougar Woods’ were last year.

Expanded dining options and new additions

New additions to the dining options on campus include the RAD Center, Shake Smart at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center and What It Do BBQ, which is set to open in September.

Cougar Woods features more than eight rotating food concepts. On weekends, additional dining locations like the College of Medicine Micro Market, SC Market, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are open.

Cougar Woods continues to operate on Sundays, along with select markets and Melt Lab.

Addressing increased traffic and student feedback

Luhn acknowledged the increase in traffic at Cougar Woods due to the changes but said the University anticipated the surge and made adjustments to accommodate the higher volume.

“We’ve added more stations and maximized seating capacity to ensure a pleasant dining experience,” Luhn said.

However, students like psychology senior Isabelle Joly shared that it is more difficult to find a table open with the increased number of students in the Cougar Woods.

Students have also complained about a decline in food quality at Cougar Woods, which they attribute to the increased crowds.

“We take all feedback seriously and have received a significant amount of positive feedback this semester,” Luhn said. “To improve, we encourage students to use the Chattback text line, the feedback page on our dining website, or email us directly at [email protected].”

Mixed reviews on dining quality

Authur offered his take on the food quality concerns.

“It’s a little bit of a hot take, but I think the quality is actually the same,” he said. “I’ve seen posts on social media where people complain about the food, but I think the higher volume just strains the system.”

Joly agreed that the experience could be improved with more variety in the menu.

“The employees are very sweet, but it’s hard when you go to the dining hall and see the same three things all week,” Joly said.

