Cars to Coogs: Here’s the F1 Red Bull Showrun recap

Oracle Red Bull Showrun Houston, presented by Ford, brought the Formula 1 motorsport exhibition to the streets of Houston on Saturday to showcase their championship winning F1 cars.

Discovery Green was transformed into a track as thousands of fans made their way to the highly awaited event. More than 35,000 fans were present for the exhibition, according to an email sent by the Red Bull’s event organizers,

Well renowned, legendary former F1 driver 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and F3 championship winner and a member of Red Bulls Junior team Arvid Lindblad, took on the track in the Oracle Red Bull and Visa Cash App F1 cars.

While Coulthard swooned the audience driving the RB7, the event also marked the debut for Lindblad driving an F1 car where fans witnessed the driver in the RB8.

To Lindblad, it felt like a lifelong dream coming true.

“To be able to just drive this car that I used to watch on the sofa at home with my dad when I was four or five years old, I never even imagined getting this opportunity,” Lindblad said. “So I’m super excited and super grateful.”

He also shared his goals and aspirations for his career. He aspires to get into F1 and race on some of the American tracks.

“I’ve only watched them on TV and played them at home, so I think that would be something I’m really looking forward to,” Lindblad said.

Both F1 cars shared the track for the first time in a grand finale, setting a record and milestone for F1 in the United States.

In addition to the cars, the Red Bull showcase highlighted several other vehicles and drivers, along with food trucks and merchandise shops.

“Mad” Mike Whiddett fired up the crowd driving the Mclaren P1 Hypercar showcasing burnouts, donuts and other high-intensity stunts.

Motorcyclist, Aaron Colton, demonstrated extreme high risk moves followed by Andrew Carlson displaying his Pro4 truck through the track.

The event also featured Ford’s own vehicles, the Mustang GT3 and F-150 Lightning Supertrucks.

Coogs in the House

Many Coogs were present at the showcase representing the University. The Society of Automotive Engineers chapter at UH was showcasing their two cars as well.

“We have been rebuilding our identity within UH and especially with an opportunity like this, getting our name out there for the people of the Houston community,” said President of the Formula SAE chapter Patrick Sanchez.

Founded in the ’80s but not recognized until 2015, the chapter has a long history of perseverance and hopes to become a yearly competitive team.

The chapter is building a Formula 1 style race car to compete in May. The organization is doing their best and is hungry to win, Sanchez said.

“We will make it to the competition and represent Houston at its finest, for all of its diversity and its intelligence as well,” Sanchez said.

Though the chapter consists mainly of mechanical engineering students, it is open to all majors.

F1 with a Houston twist

Red Bull committed to adding Houstonian culture to the event. The RB7 was transformed with swangas on the rims, adding a Houstonian touch to represent slab culture. Other local slabs made appearances as they all paraded through the track.

Rapper and former UH student Paul Wall made a surprise appearance and accompanied Mike Whiddett in the Mclaren P1 Hypercar.

Popular Houston-based DJ, Mr. Rogers, performed during the show run in a special intermission showcase of Red Bull Music and more local DJs such as DJ Hed and DJ Chose performed at NOTO Houston for the Red Bull Turn It Up celebration. Fans kept the energy high all throughout and the show was a complete sold-out.

“My favorite driver was Sebastian Vettel and just him becoming the youngest champion in F1 history was kind of something that I thought was cool,” said Red Bull fan Francisco Trejo.

Trejo has been a follower of the races since 2011 and drove all the way from Austin to Houston for the event. He was content with the event coordination and would consider coming to another show run in Houston.

“I think it was really fun,” Trejo said. “There were no problems and I think just from anywhere you could see the cars.”

To finish the exhibition with a bang, Courthard and Lindblad paraded through the streets in cowboy hats waving the Texas and American flags.

[email protected]