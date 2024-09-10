Indifference has no place in politics

Time and time again, it seems every election is deemed the most important of its era. It’s possible that either the country keeps getting worse every four years, or that sentiment is overused. Regardless, America is in a fragile state as necessities continue to be unaffordable, self-autonomy remains denied and our tax dollars actively fund a genocide.

One would assume that with such high stakes, citizens would be eager to cast their ballots. That is not the case for everyone, whether due to a lack of understanding, burnout from personal circumstances or pessimism.

Neutrality no longer has a place in politics. It has long been a poor excuse that allows personal comfort to override the people’s responsibility to advocate for themselves and others. Now, political indifference stands in the way of Americans exercising their rights to democracy and a fair government.

Heated debates, viral moments and increased media coverage continue as the presidential election draws closer. Despite seemingly endless commentary and media coverage, NBC News reports that only 64% of eligible voters are highly interested in the 2024 election. The study was conducted before President Biden dropped out of the race, bringing nationwide attention to Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris; however, the record low still shows the threat of Americans opting out of political participation.

Eligible voters choosing to skip out on election day is understandable on the surface. Few politicians truly represent the average citizen and even fewer check all the boxes for showcasing agreeable morals. Along with the trying times the past years have presented, hopelessness is an easy path to fall down.

However, a decision will have to be made. Refusing to vote will not fix individual or large-scale problems, nor will it hold officials accountable. In fact, it may lead to the more harmful of the “lesser evils” winning.

Choosing not to vote does not signal to the government that they need to do better, it tells them they can continue to operate as they please without pushback.

At no point in history has effective change come from silence. Boycotts, protests and political engagement bring about change — staying at home does not. Politicians, unfortunately, are not mind readers; for there to be accurate representation and clear reflections of societal values, demands must loudly be declared.

Subscribing to the myth of one vote being unimportant becomes dangerous when millions of people adopt the mentality. The uncasted ballots could change the outcome of entire elections and the course of the country’s future.

The privilege of voting should not be taken for granted. Millions face difficulties despite their desires to participate, whether through inaccessible poll locations, restrictive laws or other forms of voter suppression. It is a disservice to historical and contemporary suffrage activists, as well as everyday citizens denied their rights, to be passive with such a powerful choice.

Political engagement should not stop after presidential elections, either. Engaging with local governments and staying informed is just as important and brings about the most visible payoff. Further, participating in smaller-scale governmental practices will ease overwhelming feelings that arise when the whole country turns its eyes to the biggest event.

Being politically aware and forming one’s own opinions is not as daunting as it seems. In a digital age where information is widely accessible, there are endless ways to get informed. From tuning into a podcast episode to reading an article, news can be accessed anywhere and in any form to cater to various learning styles.

There is no doubt that the American government, and politics as a whole, are complex and often uncomfortable. That does not mean that it should be abandoned; someone will be on the receiving end of their cruelty if there is no collective effort to hold officials accountable.

In a sense, being politically informed is a “choose your hard” situation. It is hard to learn about tragedies and feel powerless or to discuss them with others. It is also hard to watch the country regress and strip away fundamental rights without trying to do anything.

It is hard, year after year, to watch another election pass and be forced to go with the motions. So, choose your hard. Make that decision so that the change you desire can come just a step closer to fruition.

Politics impacts everybody, whether by choice or force. As constituents, we must have the knowledge and compassion to protect ourselves and others. No one is immune to the political process, so ditch the indifference and make your voice heard.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]