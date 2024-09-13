Houston men’s golf places second at Argent Financial Classic

Houston men’s golf placed second at the Argent Financial Classic at the par-72 Squire Creek Country Club course in Choudrant, Louisiana, scoring 1-under 287.

Sophomore Chi Chun Chen and senior Jacob Borow led the way, tying for fifth at 3-under 213.

After Sunday’s first round, Chen led the Cougars, who finished at 2-under 70 with five birdies, followed by Borow at 1-under 71 with a single eagle and two birdies.

The remaining Cougars finished above par 72. Both junior Hudson Weibel and senior Wolfgang Glawe finished at 1-over 73, scoring a single eagle and birdie each.

Senior Laurenz Schiergen started his week at 5-over 77 with a sole birdie.

Meanwhile, sophomore Grant Doggett competed individually and finished at 6-over 78 with a single birdie.

After the second round, Borow improved from his previous round by finishing at 3-under 69 with four birdies.

Schiergen improved at 2-under 70 with one eagle and two birdies. Not far behind was Chen, who finished his round at 1-under 71 with four birdies.

While Glawe ended his round at even-par 72 with two birdies, Weibel had finished at 1-over 73 with a single eagle and two birdies and Doggett ended at 5-over 77 with one birdie.

Rounding things off with the third and final round of the tournament, both Chen and Glawe finished their round at even-par 72, with Chen swinging three birdies while Glawe swung four.

Despite swinging five birdies, Borow ended his tournament at 1-over 73 while both Weibel and Schiergen finished at 2-over 74, with Weibel swinging two birdies and Schiergen swinging three.

Finally, Doggett concluded his tournament at 3-over 75 with two birdies.

The Cougars will next compete in the Windon Memorial Classic hosted by Northwestern University at the Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois. Sept. 29 and 30.

