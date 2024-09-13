Houston’s strong effort not enough to defeat defending national champs

Houston took on the No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Cougars looked to pick up a big win on the road against the defending back-to-back national champions.

The Longhorns started strong by tallying four consecutive kills to begin the match. The Cougars committed two early errors, which put them behind 9-3.

Houston then scored four unanswered points to make it a two-point game. Following the timeout, the Longhorns retook a commanding 13-7 lead due to three kills by three players and an attack error by the Cougars.

Texas and Houston continued to go back and forth until UH rallied with four consecutive points late in the set, which cut the lead to just three points.

The Longhorn’s star senior outside hitter, Madisen Skinner, closed the door on the Cougars in set one with two kills and a strong defensive effort.

The Cougars never lead the Longhorns in set one.

Texas started strong, but two service errors from the Longhorns tied the score 3-3. Texas continued their dominance at the net with three consecutive kills, all by different players to go up 6-3.

The strong Texas offense continued their momentum until Houston’s junior outside hitter Avery Shimaitis returned the favor with back-to-back kills of her own, narrowing the Longhorns lead to two.

After a powerful kill by Houston’s senior outside hitter Katie Corelli, the Longhorn answered back with five unanswered points thanks to a couple of Cougar miscues and a hat trick of aces from Texas’ junior setter Emma Halter.

Texas’s strong 19-14 lead was erased due to a hat trick of kills by Houston’s freshman outside hitter Lily Barron. The Cougars finally found their rhythm and looked more confident at the net.

The Longhorns went on a five-point run to close out the Cougars due to a couple of aces from Texas’s senior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas and a powerful kill by Skinner.

Texas’s Skinner and redshirt senior opposite hitter Reagan Rutherford combine for 19 kills and the Longhorns had five aces in set two to put the Cougars in a must-win situation.

Houston had more energy in the third set than the previous two. The Cougars stormed out to a 5-3 lead thanks to a kill each by Corelli and Barron and a couple of assists by graduate setter Annie Cooke. This was Houston’s first lead of the match, and they looked to continue their momentum to force a fourth set.

After some strong Longhorn offense, Texas retook a 9-6 lead. The Cougars responded with three consecutive points, tying the game at nine.

Texas countered with a kill from freshman middle blocker Ayden Ames, but Houston answered with four consecutive points to retake a 13-10 lead.

The Longhorn’s strong defense forced a couple of errors for UH and continued to be a problem. Texas now led 16-14 after four straight points and had momentum on their side.

Houston fought hard to tie the game back at 18 a piece, but Texas’s strong front overpowered UH, and the Longhorns took set three to defeat the Cougars 25-20.

The Cougars put up a fight with three well-played sets, but this was not enough to beat an experienced Texas team. Skinner led the way for the Longhorns with 13 kills, followed by her teammate Rutherford with 12. Texas’s sophomore setter Ella Swindle put up an astounding 37 assists, which was more than double the next-closest player on the stat sheet.

Texas’s experience proved enough to sweep the Cougars. The Longhorns returned several key pieces from their national championship teams, including captain Skinner, a three-time national champion.

The Longhorns totaled 48 kills and 11 blocks with seven aces.

Houston’s Barron and Corelli tied for the most kills at eight apiece. Graduate libero Kate Georgiades led Houston with 11 digs and redshirt senior setter Rebecca Rocassin led the team with 15 assists.

The Cougars look to bounce back against No. 7 Purdue on Sept. 13 in Dallas, Texas.

