Houston football dominates Rice in Bayou Bucket 50 years after first matchup

50 years ago on Sept. 14, 1974, the Houston Cougars shut out the Rice Owls in the inaugural Bayou Bucket.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, Houston claimed its first win of the season similarly, dominating Rice with a commanding 33-7 victory, befittingly returning the Bayou Bucket to the red and white.

The Cougars entered the field with a point to prove and held a grudge dating back to their last showdown with the Owls, which Houston lost 43-41 in a double-overtime thriller.

During practice this week, Fritz showed his team a video of Rice celebrating with the trophy last year.

“I told the guys this is a big ball game,” Fritz said. “Rice has it circled. We need to have it double-circled.”

The Cougars stepped on the field determined to show who runs Houston. UH had their first chance to score early in the first period but freshman kicker Joseph Kim couldn’t convert a 31-yard field goal attempt.

Despite the missed opportunity, the Cougars quickly recovered on thier next possession.

Although senior quarterback Donovan Smith had a slow start, passing for 11 yards and completing just 50% of his passing attempts, Houston rushed to the double-digit lead.

Junior running back Stacy Sneed rushed for a 65-yard touchdown with just under six minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Junior Mekhi Mews followed up on the next drive with a 75-yard punt return touchdown to put Houston 14-0.

Junior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. was a dominant presence on the field early, collecting two tackles before getting hit with a targeting penalty in the second quarter.

Smith threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 20-0.

The onslaught continued in the final half of play as Smith rushed for a touchdown in each of the final periods, including a highlight 37-yard run with seven minutes to go in the game.

He tallied 142 yards, completing 12 out of 21 attempts.

The Owls were uncomfortable on the offensive side of the ball the majority of the match, their first third down conversion coming in the waning minutes of the game.

Narrowly escaping a shutout, senior running back Dean Connors completed a four-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 26.

The Owls finished the game with eight first downs and 159 yards, the fewest allowed by Houston since they held Grambling State to 102 yards in 2021.

“I have been on the other side I know what it feels like,” senior linebacker Michael Batton said. “They were demoralized. We definitely took their soul, and that’s what we planned to do.”

Next, the Cougars will head on the road to begin conference play against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

[email protected]