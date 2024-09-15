UCF ends Houston soccer’s winning streak

The Houston Cougars traveled to Orlando, Florida to kick off Big 12 play with a matchup against the University of Central Florida on Sept. 12, riding high on a three-game winning streak.

UCF made UH’s stay in the Sunshine State one to forget, as they beat the Cougars 5-0.

The Knights struck first in the eighth minute when junior forward Mia Asenjo was fouled inside the penalty box by UH sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich to give Central Florida a penalty.

Senior forward Chole Netzel went to take the penalty and kicked it into the back of the net with poise.

UCF extended their lead in the 22nd minute when senior defender Taylor Jacobson latched onto a deflected ball from a corner kick and pounced it into the net to make it 2-0 Knights.

UCF still had plenty of gas left in the tank in the first half, and that resulted in another goal in the 37th minute when freshman forward Edidiong Etim latched onto a free kick from senior defender Kyleigh Thelen with her head, which lofted the ball into the air and sailed back down into the net.

Central Florida kept the pressure on Houston in the second half, and in the 65th minute, Etim ran down the right wing and crossed the ball near the Cougars’ goal, which led to Asenjo connecting with the ball with her knee and volleying it into the back of the net to give the Knights a 4-0 lead.

When it seemed UCF had done enough damage, Netzel found space behind Houston’s defense, which Houston sophomore midfielder Charlotte Richardson deflected into the air.

Dietrich could not stop the ball from coming back down to earth and landing over the goal line to give Netzel her second goal of the night at the 70-minute mark.

The Cougars will look to regain their bearings over the next few days before facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on Sept. 19.

