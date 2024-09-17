SGA hosts ‘End The Stigma’ to raise mental health awareness

On Monday morning, the Student Government Association organized the End the Stigma demonstration in front of the M.D. Anderson Library.

End The Stigma is an event aimed at raising awareness about the current mental health crisis, especially among college students.

The event witnesses an increase of participation and the number of shirts every year, reaching as many as 1000 this year.

“The number specifically about End The Stigma is 1100,” said SGA President and biochemistry junior Diego Arriaga. “That number represents every student that committed suicide on a college campus the previous year.”

The demonstration involves laying out t-shirts around the fountain in front of the library.

Each shirt is a donation from organizations and companies to represent the scale of suicides in recent years.

The demonstration, with each t-shirt representing an individual person, helps people to understand the magnitude of lives lost.

The event becomes a symbol for not only the victims, but also for those committed to preventing suicide.

“It is to end the stigma that nobody wants to talk about it; that it’s something we shouldn’t talk about, but rather something that needs to be talked about,” Arriaga said. “The more we have those conversations, the more likely someone is going to be saved.”

Since the demonstration began around 10 years ago, it has been SGA’s goal to make the demonstration bigger each time.

“The demonstration has been almost like a historical point, that happens every year,” Arriaga said. “We’ve talked about making it bigger, what’s the meaning, what is that vision and what does it mean to make it bigger.”

With the loss of two students at UH in recent history, End the Stigma has a whole new level of importance to not only the SGA, but to the campus as a whole.

Along with that are outlets and organizations that allow for these conversations to take place concerning suicide, whether you or a friend is in need or not.

“A great way is to look up the Counseling and Psychological Services,” Arriaga said. “Go to therapy, go to intake and sometimes just going to the Rec Center and just being active is a great way to help your mental health.”

SGA is always looking for ways to expand their approach towards fighting against suicide.

Currently, SGA is working on a Health and Wellbeing week.

“A simple smile, a wave, opening the door for someone just simple acts like that, you may not think is a big deal.” Arriaga said. “But some people may see that as a big deal, and I think that’s something everyone should live by; just be kind to others when you can.”

