There’s no shame in taking a gap year

With the 2024-2025 school year underway, it’s a certainty, as it is every year, that plenty of students have begun doubting their decision to come to college.

Higher education is a big undertaking, both mentally and financially. Many choose not to pursue it immediately after high school, and plenty of those who do it later decide it’s not for them or take a break in the middle of their studies.

This is called a gap year, and while many will claim it’s a bad idea to take one, there are a multitude of reasons to do so.

Studies have shown that, despite contrary beliefs, students who have taken gap years are more likely to graduate on time than those who haven’t. In addition to this, these students often report higher satisfaction with their careers and mental health.

This is likely due to the fact that those who take that break have the time to assess themselves and their outlook on school and life in general, whereas those who neglect that time are thrust straight into the stress of studying in a new environment.

There’s also the issue of financial struggles, which many are not prepared for before going to school.

An unfortunate reality for many students is that they’re not ready to dish out thousands of dollars to a university, and they don’t realize it before the pressure to commit to a career path forces them into massive amounts of debt.

It’s also worth mentioning that what many people, particularly worried parents, think a gap year constitutes is a far cry from what it actually entails.

Despite concerns that gap years will lead one to become lazy or party too much, surveys have shown that those who take them often use that phase to expand their cultural knowledge, explore career opportunities and join volunteer organizations.

These are all very beneficial ventures that overall increase the likelihood of individuals finishing college and finding the path that works best for them.

Strangely enough, it’s not uncommon for students in other countries, specifically within Europe, to take a break from academics before pursuing a degree. During this period, young scholars will set aside a year or two to travel or work. This is done in the hopes of gaining real world experience and following their passions before reentering an academic setting or joining the workforce.

In the United States, though, the concept of a gap year is often shunned and discouraged.

Of course, the sort of adventures that are suggested for gap years are often financially improbable for those who have just graduated from high school. 18 year olds with minimum wage jobs can’t feasibly travel to another country to “find themselves” before locking down on school or their careers.

While college is also a large financial strain, it’s much easier to justify going into debt in the pursuit of education than it is to spend thousands traveling across the world in what some would consider a waste of time.

In reality, that “waste of time” could be the difference between being adequately prepared and completely bogged down by the unexpected mental and financial burdens of higher education.

Going to college is a big decision, and one that many, if not most students are not as prepared for as they may think. Despite the claims of many that gap years are wasteful, it’s important to take the time to consider whether or not college is for you.

Whether this leads to grand adventures across the world, or simply finding somewhere to settle in and save up, no one should feel ashamed for allowing themselves downtime in between education.

Parker Hodges-Beggs is a journalism sophomore who can be reached at [email protected]