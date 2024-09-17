Women’s golf prepares for next contest following third place finish

Houston women’s golf is looking ahead to the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf in Norman, Oklahoma.

The team is building off a strong showing at last week’s Bettie Lou Evans Invitational with three top-20 finishes.

The Cougars made a remarkable jump from fifth to second after day two of the competition before settling at third following round three with 888.

Junior Alexa Saldana, the Cougars’ highest finisher, put up a score of 219 to tie for sixth overall.

Junior Moa Svendenskiold moved up to 17th place at 222 following the conclusion of the competition.

Freshman Annika Ishiyama made her collegiate debut and trailed two points behind Svendenskiold to tie for eighteenth.

Sophomore Maelynn Kim and sophomore Ellen Yates finished at 30th and 37th respectively.

Junior Natalie Saint Germain held the individual lead after day one but slipped to 67th overall by the contest’s conclusion.

The Cougars will put the ball back on the tee when they compete in the Schooner Fall Classic on Sept. 21-23.

