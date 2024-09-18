Another UH renovation: MD Anderson Library computer lab remodeling

When the fall semester began in August, returning students noticed a change in the M.D. Anderson Library: half of the left-side computer lab on the first floor is now empty due to ongoing renovations.

“This space is being refreshed – new furniture is coming soon,” said a notice on the walls in front of the empty area when entering the lab.

The renovation has affected many students who usually study in the lab, as they must now find an available seat or computer before demands increase.

If they can’t find a spot, they resort to sitting on the floor or standing by corner tables in the empty area.

Another option is to go to the upper floors or use the adjacent lab, but a lot of students struggle to find seat availability later in the day.

“I can never depend on finding any seating on the first, second or third floor,” said strategic communications junior Mariah Torres. “I usually end up going to the sixth floor, because most of the time no one is there and I can easily find a seat.”

However, Torres mentioned that she has to be more mindful of noise levels on the sixth floor, as the study rooms there aren’t as enclosed as those on the lower floors.

This can limit students’ ability to discuss assignments or participate in virtual classes, but seating is almost always available.

“It’s a quiet floor so I have to be extra careful of how loud I am,” Torres said.

Many students prefer the library as a common study place because of its availability of computers, printers and its quiet environment.

Currently, what’s left in the computer lab are the same computers, relocated to the remaining half of the lab, a reduced Bring Your Own Device section, now down by three-fourths, three printer stations and study rooms.

The Bring Your Own Device area, where students bring their laptops and use the optional monitors, fills up much more quickly due to its smaller size.

Many students rely on the campus’ computers to study, and by noon, all the computers in the computer lab are typically occupied.

This forces students to either borrow a laptop or search for a computer somewhere else on campus.

Students have high expectations for the remodel and hope for a better study area with proper seating again.

“I don’t mind the remodeling in the beginning of the semester, but I wish they gave us more chairs in the meantime,” said computer science sophomore Tommy Truong.

Truong usually studies in quiet and less crowded places like the Student Center. At the library, he chose to sit in the empty area to study with his studying partner.

“I hope there are more chairs and tables available, even if they don’t include computers,” Truong said. “I just want more places to sit.”

Fortunately, there is clarity regarding the purpose behind the remodel.

According to UH Libraries Interim Dean Christina H. Gola, the renovation aims to better accommodate student needs, as usage data indicated that computer usage levels did not meet the average demand.

“UH Libraries usage data showed that the computer labs located on the first floor of MD Anderson Library were not being utilized to its capacity,” Gola said. “As part of our regular computer upgrade cycle, we consolidated computers and printing to a capacity that aligned with usage levels.”

This consolidation will allow improved support, by adding a computer lab support desk within sight of all computers and printers, Gola said.

The new academic year introduced a record-breaking class of new freshmen of about 6,200 students.

The remodeling process will meet the higher demands by adding more computers, seats and furniture for studying.

“Our refresh of the first floor will add new seating options for students and we will gather further feedback on their preferences to inform future updates,” Gola said. “We want our spaces to continue to evolve with student needs and preferences.”

Remodeling has been widespread across campus this year, with projects including the protective measures at Agnes Arnold Hall, the renovation of the UH Entrance 14 driveway near Cullen Boulevard and updates at the Rec Center.

Administration expects the library renovations to be done by the end of September.

