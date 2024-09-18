Houston handily reclaims Bayou Bucket, a piece of history

On Sept. 9, 2023, a failed two-point conversion in double overtime snapped Houston’s seven-game winning streak in matchups against the Owls and led to Rice celebrating with the Bayou Bucket on their home turf.

Head coach Willie Fritz played that video to motivate his team to take back the hardware.

“I told the guys this is a big ball game,” Fritz said. “Rice has it circled. We need to have it double-circled. That’s how we practiced all week.”

The Cougars’ commanding 33-7 win will now take its spot in history as the Bayou Bucket will return to UH, exactly 50 years after the first matchup.

In 1974, Houston defeated Rice in the first Bayou Bucket Classic, a term coined by the Touchdown Club of Houston to pay homage to the bayous that cross the city. Houston and Rice sit only 4.6 driving miles apart, the closest distance between two Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

For 50 years, the nearly annual encounter has granted one worthy team bragging rights and the Bayou Bucket trophy, which resides with the champion until the next meeting.

The piece of hardware stands nearly three feet tall and includes engravings of the scores of the previous matchups.

Saturday’s contest marked the 46th all-time meeting between the programs and the 43rd since the rivalry was officially named the Bayou Bucket Classic. The team’s first played in 1971 as members of the Southwest Conference.

The matchup has been interrupted three times, including 1996-98, 2014-16 and 2019-20. Currently, there are no plans for Bayou Bucket games after the 2025 season.

Historically, Houston has won 33 games against the Owls and lost a lone five on their home turf. This year’s dominant win marked the Cougars’ eighth straight home victory against Rice.

From the get-go, Houston set out to make a statement and snap their five-game losing streak dating back to Nov. 4, 2023.

The Cougars got on the board with a 65-yard rushing touchdown run from junior running back Stacy Sneed. Houston would haul in more points on their next drive thanks to a 75-yard punt return from Junior Mekhi Mews.

The first-half slaughter wasn’t done yet as senior quarterback Donovan Smith threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Stephon Johnson to make it 20-0.

Smith capped off Houston’s scoring in the second half by rushing for two touchdowns that gave the Cougars a 33-point lead.

The Cougars’ offense put on a show as usual in matchups with Rice. UH has scored 31 plus in its last 15 consecutive matchups against the Owls.

Contrary to last year’s upset, the defense held down the fort and built on last week’s strong showing against then No. 16 Oklahoma, in which the Cougars held the Sooners to 16 points.

“We did a good job on calling the defense throughout the game, with a good defensive staff,” Fritz said. “These kids are executing it. We are dialed in right now defensively.”

Fritz used the final minutes of play to allow athletes further down the depth chart to get some action and protect his top players. Rice mounted a 70-yard scoring drive, which created an avenue for the Owls to narrowly fly away from the first Bayou Bucket shutout in 35 years.

Just a week ago, Rice defeated Texas Southern University 59-7. This week the page turned in a sub-optimal way for the Owls. They were on the receiving end of the worst Bayou Bucket loss since Houston defeated Rice 48-14 in 2003.

Houston’s defensive unit put the offense in positions to score and kept the Owls at bay for the majority of the contest.

Sophomore linebacker Jalen Garner intercepted a ball from Rice’s junior quarterback E.J. Warner, which put Houston within one yard of its fifth touchdown.

“We are a dominating defense,” Garner said. “No matter the obstacles or who we are going against we are going to dominate.”

The Cougars allowed just 159 yards, the fewest Houston has allowed since a 2021 matchup with Grambling.

Four key tackles came from the Cougars’ leader, junior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr., before he was hit with a targeting ejection that ended his night. Senior outside linebacker Bradon Mack and senior defensive back Hershey McLaurin chipped in four tackles of their own.

Rice was 0-11 on third downs before converting their first with just over five minutes left in the game.

“I have been on the other side I know what it feels like. They were demoralized,” senior linebacker Michael Batton said. “We were so much more athletic than them. We took their soul. It’s a rivalry game; that’s what we planned to do.”

Houston imposed its will on the Owls and returned the Bayou Bucket to UH. Now, a video of the Cougars celebrating with the trophy might make its way to the Rice locker room before the 2025 matchup, as the teams look to build on the rivalry that holds a rich history, 50-plus years in the making.

