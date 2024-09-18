UH students react to presidential debate, political issues

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, took place on Sept. 10 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The highly anticipated event drew more than 67 million viewers across the United States, according to Nielsen.

Even before the debate began, predictions and expectations were circulating widely across the nation. The stakes were high as voters looked to the debate to provide clarity on the candidates’ positions and capabilities.

“The psychology, body language and energy on display would shape the future of our great nation,” said psychology alumnus Patrick Mueller. “God bless America!”

Throughout the 90-minute debate, the candidates tackled a range of pressing topics, including the economy, abortion, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

These issues are particularly important to UH students, who view them as pivotal when casting their vote for the upcoming election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Student Reactions

The debate drew strong reactions from UH students.

“Harris was the clear winner throughout the debate,” said construction management senior Spencer Martin. “I was already inclined to support her but her performance solidified that support.”

Martin praised Harris for her clarity and effectiveness, contrasting her approach with Trump’s, whom he felt struggled to stay focused.

While impressed by Harris’s overall performance, Martin expressed disappointment with her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“A simple call for a ceasefire isn’t enough,” he said. “I believe Israel has committed blatant acts against the Palestinians, which require a serious response and condemnation.”

Political science junior Denise Gonzalez echoed Martin’s thoughts, applauding Harris’ debate skills honed during her time as a prosecutor.

“Harris showed her sharpness, especially when compared to Trump, who is a businessman turned politician turned felon,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also pointed out Harris’ ability to challenge Trump on major issues including healthcare and his vulnerability to manipulation by authoritarian leaders like Putin.

One of the more contentious topics of the debate was abortion, particularly Trump’s defense of state rights in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This argument drew sharp criticism from many UH students.

“State rights aren’t always aligned with what people want or what’s best,” said electrical engineering freshman Karla Madrigal. “We never got to vote on abortion and slavery was once framed as a state rights issue too. Abortion should be nationally protected for the safety of women and girls everywhere.”

UH College Democrats President Jonathan Alvarenga called Harris’ response to abortion impactful.

“She conveyed a clear vision for the future and a message that resonates with most Americans, especially young people: women deserve the right to choose,” said Alvarenga.

He expressed disbelief at Trump’s accusation that immigrants were eating pets, seeing it as an example of his broader pattern of misinformation.

“Trump’s vague response about healthcare, where he mentioned having a ‘concept’ of a plan, further illustrated his lack of a concrete policy,” Alvarenga said. “These moments revealed his tendency to rely on falsehoods and divisive rhetoric rather than presenting a viable plan for the future.”

Polls and Public Opinion

A CNN poll revealed that 63 percent of debate watchers felt Harris won the debate, while 37 percent supported Trump.

However, a UH/TSU survey revealed that 49.5% of Texans intend to vote for Trump while 44.6% intend to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris. The rest of the remaining percentages intend to vote for third parties or independent candidates.

The Cougar reached out to Republican and conservative students but they declined to go on record.

