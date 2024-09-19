Houston volleyball takes a lone set in SMU Doubletree Invitational

Houston volleyball lost seven straight sets before taking one against SMU on day two of the SMU Doubletree Invitational. However, the Cougars took home no wins in the tournament and have a three-game losing streak that stretches to their midweek matchup with then-No. 6 Texas.

On Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, the Houston volleyball team lost hard, 3-0, to then No. 7 and unbeaten Purdue.

Houston was limited to a.078 hitting percentage by Purdue’s tough offensive and defensive efforts, which saw the Boilermakers hit an effective .292 overall.

Houston failed to take advantage of their firepower and committed 26 errors as compared to Purdue’s 11.

With 11 kills and 10 digs, Purdue’s sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine led all players, while sophomore setter Taylor Anderson finished with 31 assists.

Houston only managed five team blocks compared to Purdue’s thirteen.

Purdue wrapped the first set with six straight points before starting the second set with a 4-0 run. The Boilermakers did not waver and never trailed through the set, as they won 25-21.

In the third set, Purdue jumped out to an early lead, winning five of the first six points. At the media timeout, Houston trailed 15–10, and still within reach. However, Purdue ensured the Cougars couldn’t fire back, taking on the set 25–20 and the match 3-0.

Senior libero Kate Georgiades has recorded 10 digs in 10 consecutive matches.

Graduate outside hitter Angela Grieve and senior outside hitter Katie Corelli, had nine kills for the team lead.

The Cougars then faced the tournament’s name-sake on Saturday, Sept. 14, and lost in four sets.

The first set saw the SMU Mustangs take control of the set with a 7-0 run that put the Cougars in the rearview for the Mustangs’ 25-12 victory.

UH began to emulate the performance they displayed in the week prior, taking a 6-1 lead to kick off the second set. The Mustangs challenged the Cougars and came within three, but Houston won the set by five.

The third set was the most competitive of the evening, with seven ties and two lead changes. Houston came up short and lost by three points.

Georgiades recorded 15 digs to continue her streak of 10 plus digs in matches, dating back to last November.

Grieve recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs and Corelli posted a .296 hitting percentage alongside 13 kills.

With a single service ace graduate setter Annie Cooke snagged sole control of fourth on the Cougars’ all-time list with 121. She will look to move into third in the Cougars’ next match on Sept. 19, when they kick off the Cougar Classic at home.

Houston is now 3-4 on the season and will look to get back in the win column as they face Texas A&M Commerce.

