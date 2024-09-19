Houston soccer’s Cameryn and Casey Maddox: sisters by chance, teammates by choice

Few athletes get the chance to play collegiate soccer, and even fewer get to share the field with their sister.

That unique experience became a reality for junior forward Cameryn Maddox and freshman midfielder Casey Maddox when they were both named starters during the Cougars opener against Texas on Aug. 15.

“We know each other well on the field and can work well together,” Casey Maddox said. “It’s been great knowing I can play with someone I share great chemistry with on and off the field.”

The sisters trained together growing up and played high school soccer at Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia.

In 2022, the Generals finished with a 13-6 record and snapped a lengthy playoff drought.

“Our team wasn’t the best, so it was a challenge,” Cameryn Maddox said. “Our great chemistry allowed us to show our other teammates that it is possible to work together and be successful.”

The following season, Cameryn Maddox departed to play soccer at the University of San Diego, where she led the Toreros in scoring three goals and two assists during her freshman season.

Meanwhile, the younger Casey Maddox committed to joining Houston.

It wasn’t long before Cameryn Maddox entered the transfer portal and felt inspired to compete for UH for her sophomore season.

“It was a no-brainer choosing this school,” Cameryn Maddox said. “I knew it would be cool to play soccer with my sister again.”

Cameryn Maddox arrived in Houston for its inaugural Big 12 season.

She played a monumental role in UH’s 6-0-1 start to the 2023 season and scored seven goals across the Cougars’ first eight contests.

In the spring of 2024, Casey Maddox arrived at UH and quickly immersed herself in the Houston culture, thanks to the relationship she spent years crafting with her sister.

“Siblings don’t always like to listen to each other, but I am so glad I can show her the ropes and get her acclimated,” Cameryn Maddox said. “When she first arrived, I could prepare her for things that maybe the other players were not ready for yet.”

As the girls have grown, they feel better equipped to play together and have an even greater appreciation for each other’s skill sets.

“When we were younger, we used to argue a lot on the field, but as we have become more mature, we work even better together,” Casey Maddox said.

Now, the bond between the girls runs deeper than wearing Cougar red; they possess a rich understanding of each other that began long before they thought of playing together at the collegiate level.

“It has been great knowing I have someone here who I am very close to and can always talk to,” Cameryn Maddox said. “We haven’t played together in a while, and it’s been great to be together again and play with family.”

