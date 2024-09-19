New organization on campus: UH welcomes Afghan Student Association

The Afghan Student Association is built on the stepping stones of culture, community and new chances at UH.

It is managed by biology sophomore and President Yalda Mehri, who dedicated herself to creating a safe environment in Houston.

After growing up in Kabul, Afghanistan, she wanted to aid young people after transitioning from Afghanistan to the U.S.

“University is a good place to start encouraging people to know more about each other and accept each other,” Mehri said. “I feel like we needed to open an organization that’s welcoming to all communities and that also acknowledged our culture.”

Another goal was to bring awareness toward the current situation in Afghanistan and what the student body can do to help the community here, Mehri said.

The ASA team is very loyal to their message and to anyone who joins their family.

“We want to strengthen the Afghan community by providing outreach and education, while also encouraging civic participation,” Mehri said. “If anybody needs any help, they can reach us out and we can try to use the resources that we know and UH provides.”

The organization started in January 2024 and is still in the works of reaching all corners of campus by holding unique events.

The organization showcased itself at Cat’s Back and has had interactive events like game nights for students to get involved.

The first general body meeting is September 19th from 6-8 p.m. and there will be free traditional Afghan food served.

In October, ASA is expected to host a kite flying tournament based on the book “Kite Runner” where awards and kites will be provided, along with a traditional Attan dance workshop.

“The dance represents how when the British, or other empires conquered Afghanistan, it was a celebration of the victory when we won against them,” Mehri said. “It shows our bravery, strength and the power that we carry with ourselves. We did it together and nobody was alone.”

The future for ASA is found within the opportunistic community and the growth of Afghan culture. Mehri hopes to see an independent community growing within the next five years.

The ASA team is trying to bring awareness and do something good for the future of not only America but also Afghanistan.

“We are such a small community right now and we have to support each other in order to develop and to have a bigger dream,” Mehri said.

The organization proudly opens its arms to anyone who needs a home or simply wants to learn a little more about Afghan culture.

They encourage working together, highlighting how everyone’s personal experiences are what makes an organization a home.

For more information, check out their Instagram @uh.asa or email at [email protected].

[email protected]