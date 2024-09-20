Football Sports

TDECU Stadium set to be renamed Space City Financial Stadium in 2025

by Sean Paul
6 hours ago
The new video board at TDECU stadium soon to known as Space City Financial Stadium sits above a construction zone. | Raphael Fernandez/The Cougar

The Houston football stadium is getting another makeover. If the new video board wasn’t enough, the TDECU Stadium will be changed to the Space City Financial Stadium next year.

This comes after TDECU Credit Union announced that they have merged with Space City Credit Union to be rebranded as Space City Financial.

Although there was no official statement regarding the name change, TDECU acknowledged the new name to the stadium via social media posts.

The merger is expected to be completed in late 2024, and the transition to the Space City Financial Stadium name is scheduled to occur in the first quarter of 2025, enough time to install new signage before the 2025 NCAA season.

In Aug. 2025  the stadium will unveil its Memorial Herman Football Operations Center, which will consist of extensive spaces for players and staff and premium seating including 14 suites, a 450-seat club section and a 300-seat rooftop terrace.

sports@thedailycougar

