Week four preview: Cougars look to build off momentum in 30th matchup with Cincinnati

Houston football will open Big 12 play as they face off against Cincinnati in their 30th all-time matchup. Houston’s 33-7 route of the Rice Owls that saw them dominate every statistical category is in the rearview mirror. Now, the focus must shift towards a 2-1 Cincinnati team that has their sights set on a second consecutive victory of their own.

What history has shown

Historically, Houston holds the upper hand with a 15-14 lifetime record over Cincinnati. Their first matchup came in 1957, a low-scoring, 7-0 win that sparked a six-game winning streak over the Bearcats that spanned seven years.

Recent history has not been as kind to the Cougars, as they have dropped their last four games to the Bearcats. Additionally, Houston has surrendered nearly 34 points on average across these previous four encounters, with the margin of victory being ten or more points in all four Bearcat wins.

The reason for optimism

From the outside looking in, one may believe those numbers do not bode well for Houston this upcoming Saturday. This is a much improved defensive unit under a new regime that held the then No. 15 ranked Oklahoma to sixteen points, their fewest in nearly three years.

The following week, they improved upon that performance by shutting Rice out through three quarters before surrendering their lone touchdown of the game in the fourth.

Though the season is young, Houston’s defense ranks third amongst the Big 12 teams in terms of the fewest total yards allowed per game at 238.7 and passing yards at 123.7.

They were second-to-last in both of these categories last year. The three starting quarterbacks who have faced Houston thus far have failed to complete 60 % or more of their passes.

An opportunity for the offense awaits

Scoring a season-best 33 points against Rice is a step in the right direction for the Cougars offense, and Houston has a shot to keep the ball rolling against a porous

Cincinnati’s defense has had its doldrums to begin the year. They have allowed a jarring 300.7 passing yards per game and 438.7 total yards of offense overall. Only eighteen teams have been worse nationally across all conferences.

While Houston has not shown a formidable air attack thus far, this may be the golden ticket they need to elevate their passing game. One thing Houston dominated the run game this past Saturday.

Numerous explosive plays occurred on the ground such as junior runningback Stacey Sneed’s 65-yard rushing touchdown and senior quarterback Donovan Smith’s 37-yard keeper that saw him escape Rice’s defense untouched for six points of his own. It would also end up being the longest rush of his collegiate career.

Cincinnati shut down the Miami Redhawk’s running game, only allowing 24 yards on the ground. Still, they did let Pittsburgh and Towson run for 196 and 194 respectively.

Preparing for Cincinnati

What still makes the Bearcats a very dangerous opponent primarily comes from the offensive side of the football.

The Bearcat’s leader redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsbyhas completed 63.1% of his passes this season, with six passing touchdowns. He is surrounded by several talented weapons on offense including senior wide receiver. Xzavier Henderson is averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game. Senior running back Corey Kiner ranks fourth in the Big 12 Conference with 326 rushing yards.

When asked about this upcoming week, Houston’s head football coach Willie Fritz reiterated the challenges that Cincinnati presents as the Cougars enter a nine-game stretch of Big 12 opponents.

“Cincinnati’s outstanding, they’ll have a great crowd, they just came off a big win, so it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us,” Fritz said.

Fritz also touched on some of Houston’s defensive players who have made impact plays, which will be key on Saturday. Sophomore linebacker Jalen Garner recorded his first interception of the season last week.

“He’s getting better, and he’s earned the right to be in the rotation with the linebackers.”

Takeaways against a team that has yet to allow any through the air would be key to halting the trio of Sorsby, Henderson, and Kiner, 66 years after the Houston Cougars first set foot in Cincinnati.

Nippert Memorial Stadium will make way for a raucous environment, with over 40,000 fans and students looking to make their presence felt. Houston’s defense made waves the last time on the road against Oklahoma, but it will have to be a total team effort for Houston to get their first win against the Bearcats since Sept. 15, 2016.

Houston will kick off against the Bearcats on Sept. 21 at 11:00 a.m.

