Houston volleyball closes out non-conference play with two wins in Cougar Classic

Houston volleyball competed in the Cougar Classic and rounded out non-conference play on their home court.

The team took the first and third matches against Texas A&M Commerce and Tennessee State but fell to Ole Miss during the second day of competition.

The fiery middle match

Houston could not close out the match vs Ole Miss in the Cougar Challenge on Sept. 24, losing in five sets.

The Cougars came out roaring as they scored 14 of the first 15 points to get the 14-1 advantage. Ole Miss would end up fighting back to a 19-9 deficit, but it was not close to enough as Houston would take the first set 25-10, on a multitude of aces and offensive dominance.

Ole Miss got out to a much better start in the second set as they took the early 10-4 lead. UH would climb back into it and cut the Rebels’ advantage down to four.

The Rebels went on a 6-1 run to establish a 20-11 lead. The Cougars would not go away, but it was too much to overcome as Ole Miss won the second set 25-17.

The two teams were locked into a tight battle in the third set. UH had the early 7-4 start.

Ole Miss tied it up on a service ace at 8-8. It went point for point until the Cougars went on a 7-2 run and took a 21-15 advantage.

The Rebels kept fighting, but back-to-back clutch service aces from freshman outside hitter Lily Barron won Houston the third set 25-21.

Ole Miss started with the lead and kept it for most of the fourth set before Houston stormed back with a 5-0 run late to tie it at 17 all.

The Rebels responded with a 6-1 run to take an important 23-18 lead and finished with a victorious fourth set 25-20, which forced a decisive fifth set.

The programs started the set at 8-8. Ole Miss went on a crucial 4-0 run at 12-8, making it difficult for UH to win the battle. The Rebels kept their momentum going to close out the fifth set 15-10 and won the match, which went the full distance.

Graduate libero Kate Georgiades, setter Annie Cooke, outside hitter Angela Grieve and Barron all recorded double-doubles, the first quadruplet double-double performance for the Cougars since last September.

The Cougar’s 13 aces on the night slotted in as the third most in a five-set match in team history.

The close of non-conference

Houston closed out non-conference play with a clean sweep of Tennessee State on Sept. 21.

Georgiades recorded her fourth career double-double to lead the Cougars to a three-set victory. Her 13 digs mark Georgiades’ 14th straight match with double-digits in the category.

Houston came out hot in the first frame, posting 17 kills and a .344 hitting percentage, but the Lady Tigers refused to go away quietly.

The set saw five lead changes and seven ties before Houston put together a 7-2 run to claim the 25-18 set victory and never relented.

The Cougars maintained control the rest of the way, holding Tennessee to a 0.074 hitting percentage in the second frame.

Although the Lady Tigers attempted to mount a comeback, tying the set twice, they never took the lead. Houston would eventually clinch the frame 25-20.

The offensive dominance by the Cougars was a team effort as 10 Cougars recorded a kill led by Barron’s nine.

Redshirt freshman Ashlyn Bellayn followed closely behind and recorded her first collegiate kills, ending the night with six.

The dominating start

On Sept. 19 Houston swept Texas A&M Commerce, with a 3-0 win. The Cougars clinches the sets 25-5, 25-14, and 25-22.

Houston set the tone early as they gave up just five points. The Cougars held the Lions to a hitting percentage of -0.158 and committed just one error on offense.

The third set was more difficult than the first two, which Houston easily won. With 12 ties and seven lead changes, the Lions put up a fight.

Houston’s persistence was evident in the closing moments, as a 3-0 run concluded the set and match with a 25-22 success.

Houston’s performance in this victory demonstrated their offensive and defensive ability as a unit, hitting .374 while holding the Lions to just one block the entire game.

Junior outside hitter Avery Shimaitis was key in the victory. With 13 kills and just one miss in 17 attempts, Shimaitis had a career-high performance, leading in an incredible.706 hitting percentage.

Shimaitis’s second double-digit kill effort of the year solidified her position as a vital member of the Cougars’ starting lineup.

Senior outside hitter Katie Corelli had 10 kills Grieve added eleven.

Houston found success from the service line, recording 10 service aces, four coming from Barron.

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Ella Wendel had a personal high in blocks on defense.

With the win, head coach David Rehr strengthened his incredible track record of success against teams with a hitting percentage below .200.

The Cougars now sit at 5-5 on the season.

Next up the Cougars will head on the road to begin Big 12 Conference play with a matchup against No. 9 Kansas State on Sept 25.

