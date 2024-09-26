Houston soccer looks to score first Big 12 goal of the season following three shutouts

Zero is a number that has been a constant on the scoreboard in Houston soccer’s last three matches. The team has yet to score its first goal in Big 12 play for the season.

After coming off a 5-0 loss against the University of Central Florida, the team arrived in Houston to showcase their prowess in their first conference home game against Arizona State before heading to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor.

The ladies were outscored 6-0 in their last two games.

Burned by the sun

Houston got burned by ASU 2-0 on Sept. 19.

Houston used the wings a lot throughout the game, but it didn’t lead to anything, and despite having 11 shots, only four of the shots were on target, with a few hitting the crossbar and the posts.

Arizona State took advantage of the team’s ineffectiveness in the 35th minute when freshman forward Kierra Blundell hit a low-driven shot into the net to make it 1-0.

The Sun Devils would extend their lead in the 68th minute when a foul inside Houston’s penalty area led to an ASU penalty.

Blundell would calmly put the ball back in the net despite UH sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Deitrich’s best efforts to save it.

Clawed by the Bears

Baylor asserted dominance and beat the Cougars 4-0 on Sept. 22.

The Bears came out hot shooting at the goal within the first five minutes of the game, putting three more to make the Cougars goalie go to work, and getting three saves in that time.

The Bears were controlling pace and Junior defender Hallie Augustyn scored on a corner kick. Less than three minutes later Junior forward Tyler Isgrig had a great header to get it past the goalie to give the Bears a 2-0 lead going into the half. The Cougars only put up three shots on goal.

The Cougars came out shooting, but the Bears goalie stayed perfect. The Bears were pushing the pace hard the whole time getting multiple shots off and then eventually finding a hole in the defense.

Graduate midfielder Ashley Merrill scored giving the Bears a comfortable lead.

It was all Bears as they continued to put up shots non-stop. Sophomore forward Callie Conrad sealed the game shut when she scored the Bears’ fourth goal of the day.

The team will look to turn the page, as they face No. 22 TCU on their home field on Sept. 26.

