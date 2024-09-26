Houston women’s golf takes first in Schooner Fall Classic

The Cougars competed in the annual Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

The tournament consisted of 16 teams and was a three-round competition, with the first round beginning on Saturday.

After round one, Houston finished three strokes under par and in second place overall.

The Cougars only trailed the first-place Auburn Tigers by three strokes. Houston’s freshman Annika Ishiyama led the Cougars by posting a two-stroke under par round one.

UH’s junior Natalie Saint Germain and senior Hyeonji Kang posted one stroke under par rounds to boost the Cougars to a second-place finish following round one.

The second round was set to take place Sunday morning but was postponed due to rain. Early Monday morning, coaches and tournament directors met and decided to cancel all scores from Sunday since most athletes did not complete nine holes.

Instead, the tournament would be reduced to two rounds, with the round on Monday being the final round.

The Cougars ended round two five strokes under par, which put Houston nine strokes under par for the tournament. This score powered them to first place, as they finished two strokes ahead of the second-place Auburn Tigers.

Houston’s Saint Germain led the Cougars in the final round, finishing three strokes under par and four under for the tournament.

Germain is no stranger to success at this tournament. In 2022, Germain set a school record on an 18-hole course, finishing with a bogey-free score of 64.

UH’s Ishiyama and Kang both finished the final round one stroke under par. Ishiyama ended the tournament three strokes below par, and Kang followed, finishing with two strokes under par.

The Cougars had three players finish in the top 12 in the final standings.

Saint Germain was in a three-way tie for fifth place. Ishiyama finished in a three-way tie for eighth place. Kim followed and finished in a four-way tie for eighth place.

With a strong final round, the Cougars jumped Auburn in the standings, giving Houston its second team championship under head coach Lydia Lasprilla.

Houston will continue their fall schedule on Oct. 7-8 at the Illini Invitational at Medinah Country Club.

