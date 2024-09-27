Changes in the landscape pit journalists against each other

Nowadays, Americans are as likely to turn to TikTok for news updates as they are to CNN. Nearly half of U.S. adults reported consulting social media for news, creating a new demand for informative content creators.

At last month’s Democratic National Convention, over 200 creators were treated to a private lounge, up-close seating and VIP access to government leaders. Attending journalists, contrastingly, were welcomed with unsafe seating and scarce interview opportunities.

As shown by tensions between reporters and content creators that arose due to such differing conditions, there is a need for a balance that accommodates both traditional journalism and social media.

Despite special treatment and sponsorships, content creators struggle to gain respect. They are not as prominent as celebrities nor, at first glance, as knowledgeable as those who studied journalism before working in the field. They are often reduced to internet personalities with a camera.

While not always the case, there is some truth to this assumption. Social media makes it far too easy for anybody to appear as an expert. If a well-articulated point has a substantial number of likes, some perceive it as factual without thinking twice. Short-form videos and attention-grabbing algorithms, additionally, allow misinformation or blatantly false news to reach large audiences.

News presented on social media does not meet the same editing and distributing standards organizations impose. Content creators are often their own researchers, editors and publishers. As a result, biases and sometimes insufficient knowledge influence their messages.

This is not to say that all social media reporters are unqualified. Many focused primarily on news and political content come from journalist and activist backgrounds, such as Hasan Piker or Tim Pool. Sometimes these creators will even work at or find more traditional news sources alongside their social media presences, as is the case with Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh’s Muslim, a publication centered on Muslim news and content.

Whether through education, volunteering or professional pursuits, these creators often understand the issues they are discussing.

Social media can be a preferable alternative to formal news outlets as it provides creative freedom and can bring better compensation. Despite keeping citizens informed daily, journalists battle unstable working conditions, censorship and distrust from the public. Their job is far from easy, and it is understandable why frustrations come from witnessing content creators being, for lack of a better term, spoiled.

Journalists, similar to influencers, are not always greeted with respect. It takes years of investigating, writing around the clock and producing numerous stories a week to establish oneself. Outside of their office, they also fight against negative perceptions from audiences and potential interviewees who villainize the press.

Technology continues to impact the journalism industry, often bringing consequences. The rise of digitalized publications greatly reduced the demand for physical print, along with resources and financial security for workers. Now, AI poses a threat to journalism alongside other art mediums.

Content creators and journalists, despite personal feelings from either, will continue to work alongside each other. People will continue to consult social media for information and news coverage will always be needed.

The division is only the tip of the elitist industry iceberg. Content creators are making news more accessible and diverse and they are hated for it. Journalists are often exploited and overworked, fueling feelings of resentment and misdirected animosity.

While they clash, the events and companies fostering these conflicts fly under the radar. Conversations surrounding what box either party should fit in are counterproductive; it is more important that organizers provide comfortable working conditions to all coverage providers.

