Glass Animals take the stage for a homecoming concert

Glass Animals put on an electric show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday night. Growing up in College Station, Texas, lead singer Dave Bayley called this show akin to a homecoming concert.

The band started off their concert with “Life Itself” from their second studio album “How to Be a Human Being” before transitioning to “Your Love (Déjà Vu)” from their third studio album “Dreamland” and “Wonderful Nothing” from their latest album “I Love You So F***ing Much.”

Bayley had an energetic presence, jumping all over the stage and even borrowing a cowboy hat from a fan in the pit.

For “Lost in the Ocean” from their latest album, the crowd turned on their cellphone lights to sway to the chorus saying, “You get lost in the ocean / What do you do when you are so broken?”

Bayley brought the energy back with “Gooey” when he ran down the side of the seats to head to the back of the lawn where he sang with the fans on the upper seats. When he ran back down, he high-fived some fans and stole yet another cowboy hat.

A few songs later, the band went to super-human speeds to sing “On the Run” where they sped up the song until they could no longer catch up to the beat. This went on for a few minutes and the crowd screamed louder the faster they went.

They paid homage to their pineapple mascot with “Pork Soda” with a lucky fan in the pit taking home Bayley’s pineapple. The band walked off the stage after this song but the crowd kept cheering until they came back for the encore.

They played their most popular songs “Tokyo Drifting” and “Heat Waves” before taking a final bow and officially ending the night.

[email protected]