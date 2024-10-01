Schooner Classic champions strumming up success

Schooner Classic

The Houston women’s golf team won their second team championship under head coach Lydia Lasprilla in the Schooner Classic on Sept. 23. The Cougars competed in a three-day tournament at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

The Cougars posted a five-stroke under-par round to surpass Auburn and win first place in the Schooner Classic.

“This could be the biggest win in program history,” Lasprilla said. “I thought we did the little things well and stayed disciplined, which put us in a position to win.”

Lasprilla credited the tournament’s success to preparation. “We try to replicate the golf course as best as possible. This weekend showed that our practice paid off,” Lasprilla said.

Houston’s junior Natalie Saint Germain finished four strokes under par and ended the tournament in a three-way tie for fifth place. She is no stranger to success in this tournament. In 2022, she broke an 18-hole school record by shooting a 64 in the final round.

“I really love this course. It is super fun,” Saint Germain said. “It was also super challenging, but I always love coming to play here.”

After round one, Saint Germain finished one stroke under par, which tied Houston’s sophomore Maelynn Kim. Freshman Annika Ishiyama led the Cougars in round one by finishing two strokes under par.

This team effort put the Cougars in second place to begin the second round. Round two began early Sunday morning but was suspended due to rain. The players and coaches waited for hours until there was an announcement that the tournament would be reduced to only two rounds, which made the stakes much higher for the final round on Monday.

“I just tried to stay mentally present even though it was hard to wait,” Saint Germain said.

The final round began early on Monday morning. The conditions on the course were much better than expected. The Cougars finished nine under par for the tournament to win the Schooner Classic.

“The first day I was just trying to make as many pars as possible because it was pretty windy. In the last round it wasn’t as windy, and the conditions were much better. There were several more chances to score so I could play more confidently,” Saint Germain said.

Under the development of Lasprilla and assistant head coach Daniel Park, Saint Germain has improved significantly. “This is her third year here, and she has developed very well,” Lasprilla said. “I’m very proud of her performance.”

History of the Schooner Classic

The Schooner Classic was first played in 2018. The famous country singer Toby Keith and his wife organized the tournament. Keith was known for his love for his state and college sports, with golf being one of his favorites.

The tournament was organized to allow collegiate golfers to compete in a pro-style environment while giving all the proceeds to nonprofit organizations. It was the first-ever golf tournament in Oklahoma to be played solely to benefit charity.

While many nonprofits benefit from this tournament, most of the money is donated to the Toby Keith Foundation. Its mission is to encourage pediatric cancer patients’ health and happiness and support OK Kids Korral. The foundation has helped children with cancer since 2006 and has streamlined its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer.

In an overview of the tournament, Keith’s wife, Tricia Covel, wrote, “The Schooner Fall Classic is different than other tournaments as we make a point to introduce each team to our community work at the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Koral. The players and coaches will meet families who are battling cancer. They will see firsthand that you can use your talent to benefit others.”

Keith passed away on Feb. 5, 2024. His wife continues to run the annual tournament in his honor. The Cougars were given a special award for winning this year’s tournament. Covel presented each member of the UH golf team with a trophy in the shape of a guitar in honor of the legacy Keith left behind.

Future of UH women’s golf

Under Lasprilla and Park’s leadership, the UH women’s golf program has been on a remarkable journey. The team has seen steady improvement over the three years they have been in charge. One of their goals is to maintain a highly competitive, nationally-ranked team capable of competing for the national championship.

“We are super excited about this class. The future of our program remains bright with the signing of Freshman Chiara Brambilla and Ishiyama,” Lasprilla said. Their successful recruitment of highly sought-after golfers indicates a promising future for the UH women’s golf program.

Currently ranked the No. 35 women’s collegiate golf team in the nation, the Cougars continued their impressive recruiting with three consecutive top recruiting classes. Two years ago, the incoming class was rated the second-best in the country. Last year’s class was highlighted by the signing of the top high school player in Texas, Kim, from Katy, Texas.

The UH golf program has proven to be able to develop recruits very well. The success of Saint Germain and Ishiyama directly shows the program’s commitment to player development. Both athletes excelled in the Schooner Classic, which shows Houston’s ability to elevate already talented players to the collegiate level.

With the addition of Brambilla and Ishiyama, Lasprilla and Park are focused on the future of Houston’s program. Based on the steady improvement, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cougars nationally ranked in the near future.

Houston women’s golf is focused on recruiting and player development, and the Cougars are set to make a name for themselves for years to come.

