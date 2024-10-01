UH to launch bachelor of music therapy program

A tentative bachelor of music therapy program at the Moores School of Music is in the process of being launched with the help of a $1 million anonymous donation matched by UH, according to Houston Public Media.

Although the program is still pending final approval from the American Music Association, on Aug. 19, UH announced the appointment of Edward Roth as director of the Music Therapy program.

The four-year bachelor of music therapy program would conclude with a six-month internship and aim to prepare future healthcare professionals.

According to UH, the new degree program is a collaboration between the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine and the Texas Medical Center.

Graduates will gain a foundation in music and clinical experience, enabling them to work in over 40 settings, including hospitals, school districts, clinics and private practices.

“Music therapy majors would take courses in three main areas,” Roth said. “They’ll be trained as competent musicians, completing the same foundational coursework as other music majors.”

The curriculum would include music theory, music history, ear training and ensemble participation, providing a comprehensive foundation in musicianship.

Specific courses in general psychology, abnormal psychology, neuroanatomy, child or adolescent psychology and special education would also be required.

Additionally, students would take courses in speech or communication disorders, preparing them for work with diverse populations during their clinical practicum and full-time internship.

Music therapy, as defined by the Cleveland Clinic, uses elements like sound, rhythm and harmony to achieve goals such as stress reduction and improving quality of life.

Roth emphasized that music therapy is not just about making people feel good, but much more than that.

“It’s not mysterious,” Roth said. “Music therapy is a professional field, similar to physical or occupational therapy and requires rigorous training.”

Roth also highlighted the structured nature of music, which with its rhythm and meter, is ideal for rehabilitation.

“Repetition is key to physically changing the brain,” Roth said. “Music therapy encourages compliance, which is essential for healing.”

Roth expressed hopes for future collaboration with UH’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“We hope to work with them soon. The program is just starting, and this first year will focus on accreditation,” Roth said.

The program is expected to officially launch in Fall 2025, with efforts currently underway to build partnerships within UH and the broader community, including the Texas Medical Center and the Houston Independent School District.

For students interested in the program, Roth advises starting preparations now.

“If you’re in high school and considering becoming a music therapy major, broaden your education beyond your school’s band or choir by taking private lessons on your instrument or voice part,” Roth said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Roth admitted he was initially skeptical of music therapy.

His first practicum offered more evidence of the field’s impact, and during his internship, he worked with adults and adolescents hospitalized with psychiatric disorders.

“I thought it was a well-meaning pursuit but not a serious profession,” Roth said. “Then I took my first research course, and the field started to show promise.”

Leading music therapy sessions 40 hours a week, Roth realized this was not just a passing interest, it had become a lifelong pursuit. Patient feedback also affirmed this decision.

His patients would tell him how they would sleep better, decrease the perception of pain or apply this in real life to improve the relationship with their mother.

“Hearing how the therapy impacted their lives was incredibly meaningful and reassuring,” Roth said.

As a full-time music therapist near New York City, Roth worked at a pediatric rehabilitation hospital with children who had traumatic brain injuries and congenital disorders.

Music therapy played a significant role in enhancing their treatment plans. Roth’s dual experience as both a musician and an academic has deepened his appreciation for music’s impact.

“Phrases like ‘music is life’ or ‘where words fail, music speaks’ aren’t just poetic—they’re accurate,” Roth said. “The more I’ve learned about the biology of music, the more I’ve seen that music is a vital part of human experience.”

Beyond academics, Roth hopes students will carry an ongoing curiosity about music in all its cultural, psychological and biological contexts.

When asked for advice for prospective students, Roth emphasized on practicing as much as possible.

“How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice,” Roth said, referencing an old joke. “But today students often respond with, “I don’t know. Use GPS.”

For those considering music therapy, Roth recommended volunteering in settings like hospitals, schools for children with special needs or assisted living communities.

“Volunteering helps you understand whether you’re truly interested in the reality of the work,” Roth said. “Some people see videos of music therapy and think it looks fantastic, but real-life experience can be different. Volunteering gives you valuable insight into whether this is the right path for you.”

