Cougars fall silent again, struggle to break scoring drought

Houston football left the field Saturday after their conference home opener against No. 18 Iowa State with a disheartening zero on the scoreboard. For the second consecutive week, the Cougars were unable to score, echoing a painful chapter from their history. Thirty years ago, they suffered similar shutouts against Missouri and No. 20 Ohio State. The Cougars ended the 1994 season with three scoreless games, 115 points, and only a single win.

Now, the 2024 Cougars must determine how to reshape their season, which has been tarnished by missed opportunities. They join Kent State as the only two FBS schools to be shut out twice this season and currently rank worst in passing nationally.

Senior quarterback Donovan Smith and sophomore Zeon Chriss took turns at the helm in Saturday’s contest.

The Cougars had a chance to avoid their third shoutout in their last seven Big 12 contests when a seemingly wide-open receiver was in the endzone. As fans held their breath, Smith’s pass landed in the hands of an Iowa State defender, extinguishing hopes for the Cougars’ first passing touchdown in ten quarters.

The quarterback duo combined for only 72 yards in the air and each threw an interception. Houston ended with seven penalties for 77 yards, surpassing their total passing yards.

“It takes a while to establish a culture,” Fritz said. “One of those cultures is playing penalty-free, and I don’t know how much more I can emphasize it.”

Fritz’s mantra, “Coogs don’t beat the Coogs,” is a frequent reminder during practices, yet the Cougars continue to inflict self-damage. “We are not good enough to have untimely penalties or miss a guy blocking and get a sack,” Fritz said. “We have to play a lot smarter.”

Despite the offensive struggles, the Cougar defense kept the game within reach for time, holding the Cyclones to just three points until the third quarter. The defensive unit showcased their best performance in Big 12 play, holding Iowa State to 20 points, 19 first downs and just 153 passing yards.

Senior linebacker Jamal Morris led with ten tackles, while junior defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. contributed six tackles and a sack. Even though the defense’s efforts were not enough to compensate for the offensive woes, they displayed resilience both physically and mentally.

“We are a team; when the offense is struggling, we are all struggling,” Holmes Jr. said. This sense of unity was echoed by junior running back Stacy Sneed, Houston’s leading rusher. “We need to stand together and make a change,” Sneed said. “We all need to play for the team, and just for ourselves. That is what will help us to avoid mistakes.”

As the Cougars prepare to head on the road to face TCU on Friday, Oct. 4, they face a short week of preparations that will require significant soul-searching in their quest to secure their second win of the season.

“It weighs on everybody,” Fritz said. “It’s been a tough stretch for me, I know that. We’re going to get it going, and we are going to work on it every single week. Sometimes progress takes a little bit.”

[email protected]