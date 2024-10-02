From the archives: The Daily Cougar day and its legacy

The Cougar printed its first issue as the official student newspaper of UH on October 5, 1934. It is the oldest student organization, older than the Student Government Association, marching band and even the athletics team.

The paper was started as a classroom project but soon became a voice for students on campus. It is not just recognized by college media organizations as award winners, but prominent alumni like former Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Jack Valenti and Pulitzer-prize winning photographer Adrees Latif.

To commemorate Oct. 5 as The Daily Cougar Day, here are a few archive articles from Oct. 5 throughout the many years of The Cougar’s history.

Oct. 5, 1934—First Edition

Oct. 5, 1934 marks the first issue of The Cougar after UH was restructured as a four-year degree-granting institution.

Before 1934, The Cougar had been in publication since April 6, 1928, but was considered a part of Houston Junior College, a coeducational institution and one of multiple junior colleges.

The headline for the 1934 print read “College opens first regular term,” marking the beginning of UH’s legacy as it is today.

One of the articles talks about how official records in the office of the Registrar showed that enrollment in the first year at UH reached 855.

Oct. 5, 1961—Homecoming preps begin

21 days until the 1961 HOCO, the Student Government Association along with the HOCO Board discussed the requirements for floats to enter the parade.

Sororities and fraternities like Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Alpha Chi Omega, Phi Kappa Theta and Delta Zeta were sponsoring floats in conjunction with each other.

The activities started with the bonfire and pep rally, with the HOCO dance on Friday night in the Crystal Ballroom of the Rice Hotel.

The week ended with a disappointing grand finale football game between the Cougars and Alabama on Saturday night. The Cougars lost by 0-17.

Oct. 5, 1977—Student traffic court, decision delays remain a constant

The University’s Student Traffic Court which outlined new rules of procedure, only heard one of out of the 20 scheduled appeals.

According to the article, the reason for only being able to hear only one appeal was because of a last minute time change. The court even changed its time to from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“The appeals are heard by fellow students who consider the student’s point of view,” according to the article. “The chances of winning the appeal are good and complaints are analyzed to aid in improving the student traffic situation.”

Today, the Dean of Students office hears appeals of the Student Traffic Court’s decisions.

Oct. 5, 2009—Declaration of The Daily Cougar day, marking the 75th anniversary

On this day in 2009, Bill White, the then Mayor of Houston declared Oct. 5 as The Daily Cougar day.

The Cougar published a commemorative edition for the week of Oct.5, 2009 and an alumni reception on Oct. 15.

Before there was a fight song, before Shasta and even before E. Cullen, there was The Cougar, read several pages in the edition.

