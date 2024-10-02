‘Honestly, it’s really frustrating’: Students voice complaints over Rec center lockers

The Campus Recreation and Wellness Center has many rules and regulations to provide a safe space for students to work out.

However, one of these rules has caused students issues, making it hard for them to carry on with a workout most days.

“Sometimes, I will pull up to the Rec with my backpack, and I will forget that I have to put it in a locker, but they remind me, which is completely understandable,” said economics freshman Roman Widjaja. “I get why you have to put it in the locker, but sometimes these lockers will not open with the code I put in.”

It is prohibited to leave personal belongings, backpacks or bags unsecured in activity areas, according to the Rec’s facility policies.

This rule was put in place for the safety of the student’s personal belongings while they work out in the facility.

However, due to the functionality of the locks and their condition, students are sometimes not able to find or use an open locker.

“Honestly, it’s really frustrating, I feel like I get to the gym and they’re already locked or have a code put in.” said marketing graduate and CRWC patron Bergen Goldsmith. “I’m afraid that my stuff is going to get stolen.”

The facility workers are aware of the issues involving the lockers and are actively trying to rectify them to make the experience for users more comfortable.

A QR code is posted beside the lockers to help inform the facility of any locker issues, and students can go right up to the desk if they need assistance.

“Just come to the fitness desk or if you’re even unsure how to use the lockers, if you’re looking for the instructions because they’re confusing, we’ll be more than happy to help at the fitness desk,” said kinesiology junior and CRWC fitness supervisor Alexander Ruiz.

However, another issue that students have brought up is the protocol for when students forget which locker they use. Students get three chances to have a staff member open their locker without penalty but once those three chances are up, they’ll have to wait until 11:30 p.m. to get their items.

“I don’t know, three strike rule sounds just ridiculous and a major inconvenience,” Goldsmith said.

The idea of waiting so long keeps these students on edge about losing their items because they were put into a locker.

Students would rather have a different approach to the system and suggest some ways that could be more effective and efficient.

“If you can, just give a valid reason or valid proof that this is the stuff in your locker, then they should be very understanding,” Widjaja said. “As college students we have a lot to do, we have busy schedules, you know we need our stuff. We should not have to wait.”

Whether or not the locker system will be altered in the future is uncertain. As for now, students will have to abide by the rules of the CRWC as they are.

[email protected]