Students stand by Fritz despite challenging start

The Cougars have been off to an underwhelming start this season, losing four out of their first five games. Houston also hasn’t scored since Sept. 14 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter against the Rice Owls.

UH was shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1994 season, where the Cougars lost to Missouri and Ohio State in late September.

To put the significance of this event in perspective, the last time Houston was shut out in consecutive games, the first Sony PlayStation had just been released. Also, the movies Forrest Gump, Jurassic Park and The Lion King were all still playing in theaters. Finally, the first text message was sent only two years prior in 1992.

Fans fled the stadium in the fourth quarter when Iowa State took a 20-point lead against UH. Despite the lackluster season, many students remained positive and trusted Fritz’s process.

“Coach Fritz had a very successful career and performed very well at Tulane. We brought him in for a reason, so I think we have to trust him and see how the team progresses throughout this year,” said accounting senior Joseph Kohlmire.

Houston’s football program took a new direction last winter when head coach Willie Fritz from Tulane was hired. Fritz has coached six teams and is in his 32nd year of college football coaching.

Throughout his career, Fritz has managed a 248-125-1 overall record as a head coach and has won 11 conference titles.

Several students also praised the Houston defense for their performance this season.

“I feel like we’ve played a very good defensive game,” said sports management junior Jay Jones. “Our defense has been the highlight of our season.”

The Cougars are the No. 5 team in the Big Twelve in total defense. Throughout the season, their defensive efforts have kept them in big games. The biggest issue for the Cougars this season has been finding their identity on the offensive side of the ball. “We need to continue to find our identity as a team. We look lost at times, especially on offense,” said business junior Gavin Bullard.

Houston also lacks significant gains on offense this season. “We do not have any big plays and that hurts us,” said finance senior Cynthia Blanchard. The Cougars have to rely more on multiple-play drives to get themselves in scoring position.

Although the offense has been inconsistent throughout the season, students want to see senior quarterback Donovan Smith succeed under Fritz. “If Smith is our number one option at quarterback, let’s trust him and give him more freedom to be himself,” Kohlmire said. “Right now the run offense is too stagnant. Instead, I would like to see us pass more.”

Despite a very frustrating season for Houston football, Fritz remains positive about the team. “The guys played hard. They played with a lot of effort,” Fritz said.

The Cougars’ coach has made a tremendous effort by getting acclimated to the University of Houston. Fritz has attended several sports games and other events on campus and has won the trust of the UH students.

There is still plenty of optimism about the future of UH football in students’ eyes. Despite a losing record, the remaining seven games of the season provide ample opportunity for Fritz to prove himself as the innovative head coach Houston desperately needs.

