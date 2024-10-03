Houston volleyball’s battle tested begin to conference play

Houston volleyball traveled to Lawrence, Kan. on Sept. 27 to take on No. 9 Kansas. Even with a strong comeback in the fourth set, the Cougars fell short and lost 3-1.

UH put up their best performance in the fourth set. Houston built up a 21-17 lead and looked in good position to force a fifth set. Kansas came up clutch with a 9-3 run at the end to win the match in an extremely close 26-24 fourth set.

The Cougars went point for point in the first set. Down 20-18, Houston went on a 7-2 run to close it out and take their first and only set win with a 25-22 score.

Houston was down from the start in the second set. The Jayhawks jumped out to a lead and held it throughout. UH tried to fight back, but it ultimately wasn’t close as the Jayhawks went on a 7-1 run to win the second set dominantly 25-14.

The Cougars got off to a better start in the third set as they stayed close down 13-12 halfway through. However, Kansas once again went on a late 6-2 run to take a commanding lead. The Jayhawks won the third set 25-17.

Notables include Graduate outside hitter Angela Grieve, who recorded her 200th career block in the match, and junior outside hitter Avery Shimaitas, who finished with 12 kills. Ashlyn Bellamy completed an 11-kil, 11-dig double-double in her first collegiate start.

Houston dropped to 6-6 on the season and 1-1 in the Big 12 play. The Cougars will look to bounce back on Wednesday as they open home conference play against No. 22 TCU.

