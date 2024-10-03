UH students reflect on Hispanic Heritage Month

The UH student population is made up of 33.2% Hispanic or Latino students, the largest percentage of any group on campus.

This demographic trend reflects a broader shift in higher education and is especially visible during Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture, family and history.

Students at UH use this period to reflect on their identity and culture, but many believe the celebration should go beyond a month-long event.

“Sometimes, month-long celebrations lack authenticity,” said public policy junior Dulce Maria Otero.

Otero argues that Hispanic Heritage Month should not be the only time the campus community acknowledges the significance of this group.

“While monthly attention can be useful, the focus should also be on providing resources for those in need, like guidance counselors for first-generation students at UH,” Otero said. “Counseling and Psychological Services should have more diverse counselors to help understand the unique challenges these students face.”

Not just Otero, but many more students share a similar sentiment, noting that while UH cannot cater to every student’s needs, it can still do more.

“The University can and should get creative in how it supports its diverse student body, whether that’s by providing outlets for individuals, accessibility to support systems or even job postings that reflect the needs of the student population,” said anthropology junior Salena Lopez.

For many Hispanic students, leaving a family household to pursue higher education is a complex and challenging transition.

Many of these students belong to immigrant families and research shows that families often lack guidance in navigating the college system, leading to struggles with applications, financial aid and campus resources.

Students like Lopez and Otero feel like immigrant families always live in survival mode and highlight the need for year-round support and counseling.

According to the National Library of Medicine, this knowledge gap can contribute to a sense of alienation for Hispanic students, who may feel caught between their family’s culture and the dominant campus culture.

Otero questions if the university is doing enough for its student body who are students of color.

Hispanic and Latino students believe that on-campus spaces should better reflect the student population and shouldn’t feel alienated or hesitant to ask for resources.

“The lack of cultural understanding is a barrier for many Hispanic students,” Lopez said.

With the upcoming presidential election and ongoing debates over immigration policy, Hispanic Heritage Month serves as a reminder of the value of inclusivity and cultural understanding.

Students at UH believe the university can play a role in raising awareness about the political power of the Hispanic community and advocating for students’ rights.

“College campuses should support student advocacy and defend their right to freedom of speech,” Otero said.

Sometimes, people settle for what’s offered and don’t seek what’s essential, said Lopez.

For many first-generation Hispanic students, the journey through higher education is marked by unique hurdles. But these challenges also shape their resilience and determination.

As students celebrate their heritage, they also honor the values passed down from their families, reinforcing the significance of culture and family during this month of recognition.

Hispanic Heritage Month is not just a celebration—it’s a call for continued support and recognition of Hispanic students’ contributions to the UH community.

“My parents never even finished elementary school. Economic circumstances in Mexico forced them to work from the age of 5 and immigrate during their teenage years,” said history senior Cynthia Morales. “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is not only about honoring our roots but also recognizing the sacrifices our parents made to give us a better education.”

Communication junior Rebecca Quiaroga felt that UH still has a better inclusivity feeling as opposed to other schools and colleges.

“At UH, I feel welcome and have a better sense of belonging. Here, students don’t look at me funny, and I don’t get the comments I used to hear at the other university,” Quiaroga said.

