A.J. Haulcy named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Houston football’s junior defensive back A.J. Haulcy was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, becoming the first Cougar to receive the honor.

Haulcy, otherwise known as Mr. Give Me That, snagged two interceptions in Houston’s 30-19 win over TCU on Saturday. The Houston native recorded seven tackles and a pass break as he helped the defensive hold TCU to 299 yards of total offense, its fewest in a home game since Nov. 29, 2019.

Currently, he is tied for first in interceptions in the conference with three, and he is one of 22 players in the nation and one of three in the conference with a multi-interception game. Redshirt senior defensive back Trey Rucker of Oklahoma State is the only other Big 12 player to capture two interceptions in a conference matchup this season.

The weekly Big 12 honor is only Houston’s third since joining the conference. In 2023, Houston’s sophomore running back Parker Jenkins, won an offensive honor and former wide receiver Matthew Golden earned a special teams honor.

[email protected]