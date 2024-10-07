Combating loneliness with available resources on campus

With nearly half of the fall 2024 semester left, many students tend to feel lonely. Some experience this because they feel they don’t have friends, others because school, midterms and work become overwhelming and some due to mental health challenges.

“Mentally, I’m feeling burned out,” said computer science junior Jose Pineda. “This semester is feeling a bit more challenging than before. I am trying my very best, though, to not fall too far behind and overwhelm myself.”

The University’s Counseling and Psychological Services provides support to students facing these situations.

“Managing stress and burnout can look different for each person,” said assistant director for outreach for CAPS Dr. Marti Trummer-Cabrera. “One strategy I ask students to try is looking back on their last week or a couple of days to see what they accomplished.”

She explained that reflecting on recent accomplishments can help students make more realistic commitments and practice saying “no,” an important skill in managing burnout.

For more advice, Trummer-Cabrera encourages students to attend Let’s Talk for a quick consultation and individualized feedback.

Senior psychological counselor for CAPS Jack Cottom, highlights the importance of self-care.

“Another helpful strategy is using the ABC Please skill from Dialectical Behavior Therapy,” Cottom said. “It involves daily self-care tasks like eating balanced meals, getting enough rest, taking medications as prescribed, avoiding mind-altering substances, exercising and treating physical illness to help avoid burnout.”

Cottom also suggests other strategies, including accumulating positive experiences, learning new skills and preparing for future stressful events.

“This is my first semester at UH, taking 12 hours of classes and working 40 hours and it’s tough,” said business administration sophomore David Garcia Parra.

Trummer-Cabrera advises students like Parra, who work part- or full-time, to use their free time wisely.

“Despite busy schedules, we all usually have 5 to 10 minutes during transitions,” Trummer-Cabrera said. “My advice is do not use that time to scroll social media. Instead, call a friend or family member or write someone a thoughtful message.”

Trummer-Cabrera also recommends students plan ahead by committing to social events or meeting up with friends.

She encourages UH students to explore student groups through Get Involved, noting that having a group with shared interests or values can help reduce loneliness.

Cottom echoes the importance of making new connections, even though it can feel risky. He suggests noticing classmates or people at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center and starting a conversation, despite any fear of rejection.

He also advises students to make time for socializing, as it can provide balance in their busy lives.

“There is a DBT skill called increasing positive emotions,” Cottom said. “It’s about intentionally engaging in fun activities to ward off burnout and stress.”

He describes the skill as filling up your cup with positive experiences so that when stress arises, you have a positive bank, and you’re not emotionally or psychologically depleted.

Students in online or asynchronous classes often feel unsupported by peers and teachers, leading to feelings of isolation.

Cottom recommends coming to campus at least once a week or connecting with a classmate to grab lunch or study for an exam.

CAPS offers various resources to help students combat loneliness.

“We offer workshops focused on anxiety, emotion regulation and group therapy sessions like a social anxiety group,” Cottom said. “These groups help students connect with peers facing similar challenges and build deeper connections.”

For students away from family, Cottom encourages families to send care packages or schedule video calls. He also advises families to acknowledge how difficult the transition can be and offer reassurance that it will get easier.

Trummer-Cabrera adds that keeping families updated on UH life can foster support. The UH Family Connect Newsletter is a helpful resource for families to stay engaged.

When making friends, Cottom suggests starting with simple gestures, like complimenting someone’s shoes or hairstyle and inviting them to lunch or the gym.

“Let people know that you’re looking to make friends and meet new people,” he said. “Most students, especially freshmen, are in the same situation. There’s no shame in trying.”

He encourages students to start study groups or chat after class, acknowledging that while it’s normal to feel anxious, it’s important not to let that anxiety prevent them from reaching out.

