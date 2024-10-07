Cougars capture second Big 12 win on their home court

Houston volleyball beat West Virginia 3-1 on Friday night at Fertitta Center. Their valiant effort marked their first Big 12 home win on the season.

UH jumped out to a 6-2 early lead in the fourth set and extended it to 12-6. West Virginia came back and made it close late at 19-15.

The Cougars answered with a couple of kills to stay in control before closing out the fourth set 25-20 on a kill from redshirt junior middle blocker Barakat Rahmon.

“It was really exciting. West Virginia got after it, but it was really fun to see our team compete, especially in that fourth set,” said associate head coach Caitlin Nolan-Ayeni. “The way we came out is how we need to start coming out every match. Any win in the Big 12 is a good win, so you gotta cherish it.”

The Cougars and Mountaineers went point for point to start the match. West Virginia took a 14-10 lead, but Houston was able to come back and tie it at 17.

UH went on a 6-2 run to take a 20-18 lead, but West Virginia charged back and took a 23-21 advantage.

The Cougars kept fighting and tied the set at 24, before winning in comeback fashion 26-24. UH finished the set on a 5-1 run, including two late kills from senior outside hitter Katie Corelli.

Houston got out to a quick 11-6 lead thanks to a 6-1 run to take control of the second set early, which included three straight aces from graduate outside hitter Angela Grieve.

The Cougars continued to dominate with a 15-8 lead. UH started to pile on late and closed it out 25-14 to win the second set with back-to-back kills from junior outside hitter Avery Shimaitis.

The Mountaineers had a strong start to the third set and jumped out to a 7-3 lead. Houston tried to answer back, but West Virginia added on to take an 18-11 advantage.

Suddenly, the Cougars woke up and once again answered with a 9-3 run to bring it back to just a one-point lead for West Virginia at 21-20. The Mountaineers closed it out and won the third set 25-22.

Grieve and Corelli led the way for UH with 10 and 11 kills respectively. Graduate libero Kate Georgiades also had 23 digs.

The Cougars improved to 7-7 on the season and 2-2 in the Big 12. UH will look to keep the momentum going vs Iowa State at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

