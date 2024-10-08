Bearcats pounce on Houston soccer, sixth straight loss

Houston soccer traveled to Gettler Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Oct. 6 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Their stay in the Buckeye State was unpleasant as they were trounced by Cincinnati 4-1.

Houston is now winless in nine straight Big 12 games dating back to the 2023 season.

The Bearcats opened the scoring in the 38th minute thanks to senior forward Paige Miller building off a strong passing sequence from Cincinnati to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Bearcats wasted no time in the second half, in the 47th minute, junior defender Maddie Swingle connected on a cross from graduate midfielder Lauren Bastian, who headed it smoothly in the back to make it 2-0 Bearcats.

The Cats would keep the score rolling in the 55th minute when graduate forward Ellie Flower latched on to the low cross from the right wing, who then launched the ball into the net with a powerful header to make 3-0 Cincinnati.

The Cougars would slow the bleeding in the 57th minute when senior midfielder Joran Johnson launched a cross from the right wing, that went untouched in Bearcats penalty.

This allowed senior midfielder Juliet Moore to hit a powerful strike into Cincinnati’s net for her fifth goal of the season.

The Bearcats reopened the wound in the 74th minute when senior midfielder Emma Schmelzer received a short pass from sophomore forward Ashlyn Basinger, and hit a shot from outside the box that would find the back of the net to make it 4-1 Bearcats and put the game to bed.

Houston ends its two-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 10, when they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

