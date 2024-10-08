Cougars compete at Windon Memorial Classic and Bayou City Collegiate Classic

Houston men’s golf placed ninth at 19-over 871 in the Windon Memorial Classic hosted by Northwestern University at the Conway Farms Golf Course in Lake Forest, Ill.

Senior Laurenz Schiergen led the way as he tied for twelfth at even-par 213.

Into the opening round for the Windon Memorial, Schiergen finished his round at 1-over 72 despite earning four birdies.

Not far behind was senior Jacob Borow, who concluded his round at 4-over 75 with a single birdie.

Right after Borow, junior Hudson Weibel ended his round at 5-over 76 with 2 birdies.

Meanwhile, sophomore Chi Chun Chen and senior Wolfgang Glawe closed their opening round at 6-over 77, with Chen scoring two birdies and Glawe, with a single birdie.

As the second round went on, each cougar scored three birdies.

Both Borow and Chen ended their round at even-par 71. Schiergen improved upon his previous placement, finishing at 1-under 70. Not far behind were Weibel at 2-over 73 and Glawe at 4-over 75.

The Cougars all improved their scoring in the final round at Windon Memorial, as every golfer scored four birdies to each call their own.

Chen led the team at 1-under 70, with Schiergen behind at even-par 71.

The remaining Cougars placed in order, Borow at 1-over 72, Weibel at 2-over 73 and Glawe at 3-over 74.

Onto the Bayou City Collegiate Classic, three Cougars represented the University as independents.

Junior Bryant Hiskey II led the charge and tied at twenty-third at 2-under 214 at the Westwood Golf Club in Houston.

Upon the opening round of the tournament, sophomore Grant Doggett swung seven birdies, finishing his first round at 2-under 70.

Not far behind, Hiskey scored four birdies and ended his round at 1-under 71, meanwhile, junior Ruben Lindsay earned two birdies of his own despite concluding his round at 12-over 84.

Immediately into the second round, Hiskey remained consistent. Nearly repeating his first-round performance, the junior only fell one birdie short with three birdies at 1-under 71.

Despite swinging five birdies to call his own, Doggett had finished his second round at even-par 72, as for Lindsay, the junior improved upon his previous rounds’ performance, concluding at 4-over 76 with two birdies.

Closing into the final round, Hiskey led the independent Cougars at even-par 72 with four birdies.

With five birdies to call his own, Lindsay gave his best performance this tournament at 1-over 73, closing out his run at the Collegiate Classic.

Not far behind was Doggett, who had finished at 5-over 77 with two birdies.

The Cougars are now competing in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, until Oct. 9

