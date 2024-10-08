Meet Dan MacFarlane: Skateboarding pro and owner of Houston Skateboards

Owned and operated by Houston-based skateboarding pro Dan MacFarlane, Houston Skateboards is expanding their reach to UH, based in the New Era Thrifted shop.

MacFarlane has dedicated much time to his passion deeply rooted in both Houston and skateboarding.

“I’ve represented Houston as a skateboarder, sponsored amateur and professional for decades, and I’m a Houston native born at Hermann Hospital,” MacFarlane said. “I love this city and I love this state, so I made a lifestyle brand for us to represent Houston and Texas to the max.”

MacFarlane aims to make Houston Skateboards a lasting part of the University’s culture by anchoring the brand in New Era Thrifted, where it will have a permanent presence.

The goal of this location is to give people the best service, knowledge, wisdom and motivation about skateboarding that they have never been able to get before, said MacFarlane.

His passion for the sport is guided by his passion for teaching those about it.

At UH, MacFarlane has his own personal history with the skating culture.

“I grew up skating on campus here and even did some gnarly tricks,” MacFarlane said. “Now it’s an honor to offer skateboards to the students so they can do their own tricks and get to class even faster.”

The beginnings of MacFarlane’s brand is new to UH; however, he has been establishing his brand for a while now.

He was ranked top 20 in the world on the Vans Triple Crown Circuit, but being a pro and skateboarding doesn’t only include competing, MacFarlane said.

“Once you’re a pro, you’re a brand, and my name is on various products right now, where I get royalty checks when they sell,” MacFarlane said.

The idea of having a brand has truly shaped the goals and mindset for MacFarlane, but it was the love for skateboarding that began the shop itself.

“I was featured in the ever virtual reality skateboarding video game, and they had me promoted at George R. Brown Convention Center downtown,” MacFarlane said. “I went up on stage to tell people about it, and they were pumped up that I’m from Houston and that I’m in the video game.”

MacFarlane explained that this was the moment that gave him the idea of opening the shop.

Since this initial idea, he has only ever expanded on the brand through Houston. There is a main shop located at POST Houston Downtown, as well as many places beyond that.

“With Houston skateboards being a brand, originally, I got it into shops across Texas, even into Zuimez,” MacFarlane said. “If I see any opportunities to expand more retail locations I am definitely open for it, and it’s evolving organically every single day.”

Similar to Thrasher, which is not just a skateboarding brand, but a huge fashion statement as well, MacFarlane is set on making those same levels of graphics and recognition with Houston Skateboards.

“Our mission is to make the craziest graphics around, and we release new graphics and products quite regularly.” MacFarlane said. “They simply like the designs and they’ll wear it just for fashion and or to represent the city.”

MacFarlane wants to keep making products that resonate with Houstonians and Texans. With that goal in mind, he is geared towards helping Houston’s skateboarding community more directly.

The University already had a skateboarding club before the arrival of the shop, so it is all about becoming connected with one another now, said MacFarlane.

“I’ve already talked to kids from the skateboard club and want them to reach out to me so we can collaborate on some events,” MacFarlane said. “I may even sponsor the club itself and some of the members.”

MacFarlane’s hope is to use these new University connections to build a stronger love for the sport on campus.

“I have no future events planned at the moment, but I’m sure that we will come up with something very soon, so stay tuned,” MacFarlane said. “Follow social media, follow the stories and we move quick with Houston skateboards, so I can almost guarantee that something will happen in the next couple weeks.”

MacFarlane’s Houston Skateboarding shop is open for business at 4434 University Dr suite 170, Houston, Texas, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

To learn more about the brand, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook as well as their website here.

[email protected]