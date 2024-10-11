Clairo ‘charms’ the crowd in Houston

Clairo delivered a mesmerizing show at White Oak Music Hall on Saturday night. Her performance featured tracks from her latest album, “Charm”, alongside beloved older hits, leaving a magical impression on the audience.

The show opened with “Nomad”, the first track from “Charm”, followed by “Second Nature” and “Thank You.”, both tracks off of this latest album.

Clairo infused the entire performance with a soothing ‘70s vibe, entering the stage with her band in a playful skit of lounging and chatting. Her warm and relaxed presence created an intimate atmosphere, and she charmed the audience by interacting with fans, even accepting a small Buc-ee’s plush as she connected with her Texas crowd over their shared love for the popular travel center.

During “Pier 4”, a track from her latest album, fans showcased their love through a creative fan project, holding up different colored hearts with their phone flashlights, adding to the concert’s ambiance.

She truly energized the audience with her iconic song “Bags” from her album “Immunity”, noting that her audience deserves the song that was widely anticipated.

For her second to last song, she transitioned to her latest TikTok hit, “Sexy to Someone” from “Charm”, introducing it by interacting with the crowd, encouraging them to cheer if they found her band attractive.

She concluded the night with her top-streamed song, “Juna”, also from her latest album, as the audience sang along and enjoyed the well known and well loved track.

