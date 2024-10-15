Student etiquette and why it’s important

Respect is crucial in professional settings such as the workplace and educational institutions.

It is especially fundamental in college to be able to build relationships, strengthen communication skills and cultivate a safe environment in the classroom and with professors.

However, sometimes students take part in disruptive behavior, so it is important to recognize these actions in order to maintain etiquette with both classmates and professors.

“Respect and kindness should be an important human default for all interactions, not just in student and professor ones,” said biology professor Dr. Jenifer Gifford. “The more you practice kindness and respect in all interactions, the more it becomes a natural part of who you are.”

One of the most common disruptive behaviors in classrooms is students being loud and distracting during lectures.

At times, students have to hurriedly leave class early and will loudly pack up their belongings, squishing their way through the classroom or have conversations with other classmates at a high volume.

This can be an issue for other classmates trying to concentrate and for the professor trying to teach.

“When classmates talk or check their phones during lectures, it becomes hard to concentrate on the material,” said marketing senior Rammel Miranda. “Distractions in class often lead to missed points in my notes, resulting in gaps in understanding.”

It can be emotionally draining to feel excited about sharing knowledge, only to realize the group is more interested in you wrapping up so they can leave, Dr. Gifford said.

Additionally, these distractions lead to classmates feeling unsure about their comprehension of the lecture, resulting in students feeling hesitant when completing assignments.

“When I am not able to fully pay attention in class due to distractions taking away from the professor I feel myself feeling less confident about taking on projects and preparing for a test,” said graphic design junior Jaleesa Gonzalez.

Both Miranda and Gonzalez agree that one of the most common distractions is when students talk over professors.

Sometimes it is out of the students control when they have to leave early, therefore; it is important for them to plan accordingly and sit in an area that will cause the least amount of commotion when it is time to leave.

It is also important to remember to not let the door slam on the way out.

“If a student knows that they’ll need to leave early, it’s best to sit near the back of the room and at the end of an aisle near the door, so that their exit can be as inconspicuous as possible,” Dr.Gifford said. “It’s also important to brace doors as they close so that the doors don’t slam and further disrupt the focus of those in the room.”

Maintaining a respectful demeanor is not only important in all kinds of settings but it can also be a beneficial factor in a students career.

From the first day, students start on their college adventure and many are eager to expand their education further by pursuing further education or getting an internship.

“I believe that good etiquette with teachers fosters a positive learning environment and mutual respect,” Miranda said. “It encourages professors to engage more with us and helps build strong relationships that can lead to mentorship and recommendations.”

By maintaining high etiquette skills when participating in a classroom or interacting with a professor, students are only helping themselves by practicing good manners, expanding their connections and communication skills.

“I believe it is important to have etiquette with professors as they are taking time to teach material that is important for our education,” Gonzalez said. “It helps maintain a good standing between the student and professor, can affect grades and makes the class go smoother.”

This also helps students in putting their best foot forward towards opportunities that could help in their career.

“Students can be exceptional academically and may be perfect on paper, but if they’ve been unprofessional or unkind that can be a major deciding factor for whether or not a faculty member would be willing to write them a helpful letter,” Dr.Gifford said.“Being a good professional is more than simply being intelligent, you need to be a good human too.”

