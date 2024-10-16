Defying the odds: Ella Wendel’s revenge tour

Houston volleyball’s redshirt sophomore middle blocker, Ella Wendel, has been one of the Cougars’ most prominent bright spots of the 2024 season.

Wendel began the year healthy and was fired up to return to action after suffering an ACL tear last season.

“Starting my junior year, I treated it as my revenge tour, “ Wendel said. “I have just been giving it my all because you only have the day in front of you.”

This go-getter mentality earned Wendel consistent playing time this season, as she made her first start of her college career and became a key element of the rotation.

She is ranked sixth in the Big 12 in block assists with 25 and total blocks with 27. She is also ranked 14 in the conference with a .391 hitting percentage.

“It’s a dream come true. I had to overcome a lot of adversity,” Wendel said. “I have no words to describe how happy I am that I am starting this year.”

Wendel attended Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, and began her freshman year on the junior varsity team, but because of an injury to one of the experienced players, she was promoted to the varsity squad halfway through the season.

She spent the rest of her high school years on the varsity team and flourished. Wendel was a two-time First-Team All-District selection in 2020 and 2021.

In the 2021 season, she tallied 344 kills with a .399 attacking percentage, which propelled the Hawks to No.19 in Texas 5A rankings.

The Hawks finished the regular season with a 19-6 overall record and went 14-0 in the district.

Wendel’s impressive play led her team to the state tournament quarterfinals her senior year.

Wendel was not heavily recruited coming out of high school. She had a few offers from smaller Division I programs, but they did not check all the boxes she had in mind.

Wendel decided to follow her heart and attend the University of Houston, where she planned to participate in the walk-on tryouts in the fall.

“It was the only school I applied to because I knew I was going to go here and play volleyball,” Wendel said.

Statistics from the NCAA website show the odds were stacked against her dream of playing Division I volleyball at UH.

Only 1.2 percent of high school volleyball players go on to play Division I volleyball, and there is an even lower chance that a walk-on will make a Division I team.

Wendel didn’t let the odds deter her from her lifelong dream of playing college volleyball.

Before her freshman season, Wendel excelled in her walk-on tryout and made the team. The depth chart for the middle blocker position was around six people deep; she was number four or five on that list.

“I knew that I probably wasn’t going to get the chance to play my freshman year, but I fell in love with the team and the culture,” Wendel said.

She did not get the chance to play her freshman season but continued to remain positive.

At the start of her sophomore year, Wendel started the season on the second team. Unfortunately, her season was cut short due to a torn ACL and she missed the rest of the 2023 season.

During her time on the court, she showcased her leadership skills and natural selfless characteristics that so many have come to know.

“I had to find a new role on the team since I couldn’t compete in practice. I made sure I was a good teammate and made my voice heard, supporting the team and pushing them to improve daily,” Wendel said.

Wendel credits Annie Cooke and former Houston volleyball player Isabella Theut for their mentorship.

“Annie and Isabella made me feel welcome throughout my time here,” Wendel said. “They were uplifting and fearless voices and I now have some of those same qualities.”

It wasn’t just her teammates, but her family, who has continued to support her and driven her to be the hardworking athlete she is today.

Most of the credit for Wendel’s success was given to her parents.

Her mom played junior college volleyball and has been a mentor for her since day one.

“When I first told my mom about playing volleyball, she would have me go outside every day and serve at a tree in our front yard,” Wendel said.

As Wendel continues to impact the court, her journey shows the power of hard work and determination.

Her efforts earned her a walk-on position, which has now transformed into a starting role with the Cougars. Both her teammates and coaching staff respect Wendel’s remarkable story.

“Her journey would make an excellent movie,” said head coach David Rehr.

Her dedication to volleyball is seen in the way she trains and pushes herself every day.

“She wanted to be here more than anyone, and it showed in practice,” Rehr said.

Her teammates also take note of how committed Wendel is to her sport.

“Ella is the hardest worker in our gym for sure,” Cooke said.

Despite setbacks, including a significant ACL injury, Wendel remained positive, supported her teammates and demonstrated the attitude and humility it takes to uplift a team.

Wendel’s journey is far more than a personal experience, as she has touched the hearts of many teammates.

Cooke recalled a moment when she set Wendel’s first ball post-injury.

“It was a very special moment for me,” Cooke said. “It was amazing seeing her overcome adversity and be on the court again.”

Wendel has appeared in ten games and started five this season for the Cougars, who are 8-7 on the year.

In many ways, Wendel’s story is just beginning. Each day, she improves her skills on the court and inspires those around her.

As she continues to be a leader and an example for Houston, her journey will be worth following, both on and off the court.

