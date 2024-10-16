UH resources for early voting: Everything you need to know

With over 20 days left until Election Day on Nov. 5, voters across Texas and the nation are gearing up to cast their votes.

Early voting, a convenient option for many Texans, begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Those planning to vote by mail must apply for a mail-in ballot by Oct. 25 to allow time for processing and delivery.

At UH, students and staff will have easy access to polling stations. The Space City Room in Student Center South will serve as a voting location for both early voting and Election Day.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on early voting days and Election Day.

This is part of a larger initiative across Harris County to ensure convenient access to the polls for all voters.

Harris County residents can find their nearest polling place at harrisvotes.com.

Voter registration and eligibility

The voter registration deadline for the 2024 election passed on Oct. 7.

However, officials are encouraging registered voters to confirm their status through the Texas Secretary of State website by entering personal information such as a driver’s license number, date of birth or Voter Unique Identifier.

Students who spend most of the year in Texas may find it easier to register and vote in the state, especially if their university hosts on-campus polling stations.

Out-of-state students should check their registration status with their home state’s Secretary of State. For these students, several options exist to ensure their votes are counted.

Voting on campus is generally more convenient than applying for a mail-in ballot, as deadlines and rules for absentee voting vary by state.

UH has hosted voter registration events and will offer polling locations on Election Day.

Mail-in voting and absentee ballots

Voting by mail is a popular option for Texans who meet the state’s eligibility requirements. Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot if they meet one of the following conditions:

They are 65 or older.

They have an illness or disability that prevents in-person voting.

They will be outside their county on Election Day and during early voting.

They are expecting to give birth within three weeks of Election Day.

They are in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.

The deadline to submit mail-in ballot applications is Oct. 25. Voters are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays.

Absentee voting is another option for students or individuals unable to return to their registered county on Election Day. Absentee ballots can be submitted by mail or in person before Election Day.

According to vote.org, absentee and mail-in voting have become more common nationwide.

Students registered in other states can visit vote.org to review their state’s specific requirements for mail-in ballots and deadlines.

Each state has its own set of rules, so voters should be aware of the differences.

UH voter events and resources

In preparation for the election, the Student Government Association, UH Democrats, Black Student Union and Somos UH hosted a Know Your Ballot event on Oct. 14 in the Multipurpose Room at Student Center South.

The event aimed to educate students about the 2024 election, providing a platform for them to learn about candidates and network with others interested in the political process.

These events are part of a broader effort by UH student organizations to increase voter turnout and civic engagement on campus.

The University has held multiple voter registration drives throughout the year and will offer polling stations on Election Day to make voting more accessible.

Voter turnout and participation trends

Young voters play a pivotal role in shaping election outcomes, yet historically, voter participation among younger age groups has lagged behind older voters.

In the 2022 midterm elections, 49% of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 24 cast ballots, compared to 86% of voters 65 and older, according to the Texas Tribune.

Political analysts are hopeful that 2024 will see increased participation from young voters, driven in part by universities and student organizations promoting voter education and registration.

Preparing for election day

On Election Day, voters should bring a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID, to the polling place.

First-time voters should be prepared for the process of checking in and casting their ballots. In some locations, first-time voters may even receive applause as recognition for their participation.

Harris Votes offers a YouTube guide on how to use the county’s voting machines, a helpful resource for those unfamiliar with the technology or voting for the first time.

Poll workers will also be available at each location to assist voters and ensure the process runs smoothly. To avoid confusion, voters are encouraged to research candidates and issues ahead of time.

Harris County residents can preview their ballots by visiting harrisvotes.com/voter/whats-on-my-ballot.

This tool allows voters to review the races and propositions on their ballot, helping them feel more confident when casting their votes.

[email protected]