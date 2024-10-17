Good food, low cost: A student’s guide to eating healthy on a budget

As inflation continues to rise, students are increasingly seeking ways to eat healthy, good meals without breaking the bank.

Whether you live on-campus or off, finding affordable food options can feel daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

With a little planning and creativity, students can enjoy budget-friendly meals that save money without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

Quick and easy breakfast options

Breakfast doesn’t need to be expensive. Oatmeal, for example, costs less than a dollar per serving and can be customized with toppings like fresh fruit, peanut butter or cinnamon.

Another affordable option is overnight chia pudding, which only requires a few tablespoons of chia seeds, milk and a sweetener like honey or agave.

Lunch on the go

When juggling classes and assignments, students often need meals that travel well. Homemade sandwiches, wraps or rice bowls are simple to prepare and easy on the wallet.

Opting for ingredients like canned tuna, chickpeas, and boiled eggs can help keep lunch affordable and protein-rich.

Buying in bulk can also stretch dollars further.

Dinners that don’t disappoint

Dinner can be both comforting and economical with a few staple ingredients.

Pasta dishes, stir-fries and soups are versatile options that allow students to use whatever vegetables or proteins they have on hand.

Ingredients like canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables and beans are inexpensive and keep well.

Cooking in batches also helps students save time and money. Large meals like chili or curry can be made on weekends and portioned into containers for the rest of the week.

Snacks and treats

For students with a sweet tooth, snacks can be a budget buster.

However, DIY snacks are an excellent way to save.

Air-popped popcorn, homemade energy bites and trail mix made from bulk nuts and dried fruit are healthier and cheaper than store-bought alternatives.

Food assistance and campus resources

UH offers support for students struggling with food insecurity.

The Cougar Cupboard, located at 4200 Martin Luther King Blvd, provides free groceries to students in need.

Tips for Staying on Budget

Meal Planning: Plan meals for the week to avoid impulse purchases.

Use a Grocery List: Stick to your list to prevent overspending.

Shop Sales and Coupons: Look for discounts, especially on bulk items.

Cook with Friends: Sharing meals helps reduce food waste and costs.

Eating well on a budget is more than possible—it just takes a bit of strategy and resourcefulness.

With the right approach, students can nourish their bodies and wallets simultaneously.

[email protected]