Strong steps: Zykeius Strong’s path to college success

On October 4, Houston was within seconds of defeating TCU when senior linebacker Zykeius Strong took down TCU’s sophomore quarterback Josh Hover for the first sack of his Houston career.

“If somebody would’ve told me, ‘Zy, you’re going to be in college in Houston,’ I would have been like, ‘huh?,” Strong said.

The Alabama native did not take a path free from hazards and detours.

Like many high school athletes, Strong had his eyes set on playing Division I football. However, as the deadline for choosing a college approached, the offers he desired weren’t there.

“I got to my senior year, and I didn’t know what was next,” Strong said. “ I was going to enlist in the Army.”

Described by his Mountain Oak high school football coach, Cristopher Bell, as hard-working, charismatic and fun to be around, Strong grew up lacking focus.

Like most ninth-graders, he was busy living in the moment; how the actions of his freshman self would impact his future was the least of his concerns.

“I don’t think he was thinking anything beyond the end of whatever class period he happened to be in at the time,” Bell said.

Although Strong had always been interested in football, he did not start playing until his freshman year of high school, when things slowly began to come together.

“He was one of those kids where you knew once the light bulb went on, he was going to be unique,” Bell said.

By his junior year, Strong became increasingly focused on maturing as a person and an athlete.

In the off-season between his junior and senior year, he became a sponge, soaking up knowledge wherever he could.

Strong worked intensively with his former defensive line coach, Steward Carlisle, to prepare for the future and take full advantage of the opportunities in front of him.

Then, an opportunity came knocking: Hutchinson Community College offered him a chance to pursue his dream of playing football at the next level.

Following the initial visit, Strong decided to explore the route and committed to the community college.

Despite obstacles on or off the gridiron, he became one of five players from the 2018-19 Oak Mountain High School class to play at the collegiate level.

After redshirting his first year at Hutchinson, the linebacker began to see his dreams become a reality.

But just as things seemed to be going his way, there was a setback. Strong suffered a leg injury that caused him to spend time off the field.

“That was my first major injury,” Strong said “I didn’t know how to take it, but God puts you through things so you can keep going.”

Although the thought of giving up crossed his mind, with the help of prayer, family and encouragement from his grandmother, he found the strength to persevere.

Strong saw the sacrifices his support system made to give him access to opportunities that weren’t readily available to others in the community.

“The environment I grew up in and watching my family members work very hard to provide for me, that’s a big motivation,” Strong said.

Living up to his last name, he remained “strong” in pursuit of playing professional football and making his family proud.

Hutchinson Community College head coach Drew Dallas remembers Strong as a hardworking, natural leader with raw talent who was incredibly resilient.

He spent his time at Hutchinson working physically and mentally to turn his dreams into reality, gaining muscle mass to improve on the field, and leaning into his faith to guide him off the field.

After his stint at community college, it was once again time to review the offers, but this time the options weren’t limited. The No.15 overall JUCO player had offers to Houston and over five other schools.

Strong’s decision to continue his collegiate career with the Cougars over other offers was influenced by former Houston defensive line coach Brian Early’s tough coaching style and proven success in the league.

Transitioning from a community college in a city with a population just below 40,000 to a Division I university in Houston, which is home to millions, comes with its own set of challenges.

There are more responsibilities, opportunities and distractions, but he believes his untraditional journey prepared him for it all.

“Houston was in a position, where they knew that the level he could get to when he was healthy was pretty high,” Dallas said. “They took a chance on him, and it’s coming to fruition for him.”

During his junior season with UH Strong appeared in all twelve games for the Cougars and made six tackles.

This season, Strong has already tallied 15 tackles in six games. As he sees success on the field, he still gives thanks for his start at community college.

“Hutchinson took a chance on me, and that’s why I’m here today.”

