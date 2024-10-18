There is a limit to empathizing with criminals

Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who brutally murdered their parents in 1989, have recently re-entered the spotlight with footage of their initial trial re-airing in 2021.

New eyes are on the pair after Netflix released a documentary and drama series detailing their case.

Searching the brother’s names on social media will produce thousands of videos, several accumulating well over a million views.

Users are voicing strong opinions, many sympathizing with the killers and even taking an affectionate tone that exceeds defending them.

Allowing sympathy to transcend to infatuation downplays the severity of their crimes and disrespects those impacted.

Anyone who hears the brothers’ court testimonies is sure to feel powerful emotions. The two revealed their father and mother allegedly physically, emotionally and sexually abused them for years, recounting such in great detail.

Supporters of the two also cite unfair treatment from the legal system and media. Their alleged sexual abuse was largely dismissed, even so that the judge refused to let them speak about it during their second trial.

Many speculate that the county used the case to rebuild credibility after losing several high-profile cases, including OJ Simpson’s which closed eight days prior.

Beyond defending and believing the brothers, people have begun to speak about them as if they are celebrities; making fan pages for them, using doting nicknames such as “poor baby” and creating fan edits with clips from their court appearances.

Admiration for killers is not uncommon, nor new. Infamous criminals such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer have received their fair share of fanmail and donations despite confessing to horrendous acts.

But these are not celebrities. Whether they are innocent or not, the Menendez brothers murdered their parents.

Acknowledging them in the context of their crimes, no matter how insensitive doing so may seem, portrays the nuance of their trial and lives.

In response to online support, Erik Menendez says he hopes “the seriousness of my crimes not be minimized or diminished,” as it has deeply impacted him and his family.

The trauma of incarceration, losing family and killing are disregarded when they intersect with fan culture.

Speaking about the brothers in an infantilizing manner minimizes the growth both men have undergone over the past 30 years.

Both have participated in rehabilitation programs and sought healing that are wonderful personal accomplishments, along with helpful evidence in a possible rehearing.

Societal progressions are often mentioned in regards to the Menendez’s case, particularly concerning the understanding of male sexual abuse victims. Likewise, society’s attitude has changed regarding how criminals are viewed.

Increased access to information and true crime content allow audiences to engulf themselves in cases.

Educating oneself about the legal system and victims is beneficial; however, viewing these events as entertainment is exploitative and harmful.

On October 3, the Los Angeles District Attorney said new evidence is in review that could warrant a retrial or resentencing for the brothers. This update gives hope to them and their supporters alike.

While young people can inspire great change, they can also be tone-deaf.

Media influences should not be understated. In the event of a retrial, only productive information should be circulated rather than inappropriate fan behavior.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]